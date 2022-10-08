Watch: Sun's scary eruption unleashing 1 million km long plasma plume

Photo: Andrew McCarthy/@cosmic_background

The Sun, is a fascinating piece of the solar system's astronomical puzzle. The Sun not only provides gravitational support for the planets in its solar system, but also provides energy for all life on Earth. The Sun, however, is more than simply a giant ball of gas and light; events are occurring there that might destroy life on Earth.

A large coronal ejection, estimated at 1.6 million miles in length, has been triggered by recent solar activity. More than a million miles, that's right. In addition, it was recorded and made public by an astronomer.

Professional astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy took the picture on September 24, and on September 25 and uploaded it to his Instagram account to share it with the world. The picture is a composite of thousands of frames taken over the course of six hours, giving the impression that it was taken all at once. The 800 GB has stitched together every shot of the CME to present it in stunning detail.

"This was captured over a 6 hour period yesterday as I documented the prominence’s sudden liftoff, release, and annihilation," Andrew McCarthy said in the post.

Photographed in orange, or hydrogen-alpha light, the solar surface and CME seem pinkish red in real life. McCarthy had to apply the orange tint to the photographs to better emphasise the CME because of the short exposure duration. In any case, the white light you see surrounding the Sun is the true white light, unadulterated by the addition of orange.