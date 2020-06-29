WATCH: NASA's 10-year time-lapse of Sun leaves netizens awestruck

Headlines

Android gets new 3D logo, follows Google’s design theme, take a look

Mahesh Babu wishes Jawan is an all time blockbuster, says will watch with family, Shah Rukh Khan promises to join them

ITC ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation for a missing biscuit in packet, details here

Janmashtami bank holidays 2023: Banks to remain closed in various states on September 6 and 7, check list

Meet India’s youngest IITian, cracked IIT JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24, now in Rs 24919890 crore company, he is from..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Android gets new 3D logo, follows Google’s design theme, take a look

ITC ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation for a missing biscuit in packet, details here

Mahesh Babu wishes Jawan is an all time blockbuster, says will watch with family, Shah Rukh Khan promises to join them

Gallbladder Diet: 7 foods to prevent gallstone formation

Pakistani bowlers with most wickets against India in ODI

Diabetes Tips: Include these foods in your daily diet to manage blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Asia Cup 2023 Milestone Alert: 3 Records That India Achieved After 10-Wicket Win Over Nepal

Virat Kohli Is An Emotion!: Nepal's Sompal Kami Shares Heartwarming Moment With King Kohli

BCCI Announces India's WC Squad: Know What Rohit Sharma Said On Exclusion Of Key Player Like Chahal

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve raise the temperature in black swimsuits, go on trip after Bigg Boss OTT 2: Watch

Mahesh Babu wishes Jawan is an all time blockbuster, says will watch with family, Shah Rukh Khan promises to join them

KBC 15: Jaskaran Singh fails to answer this Rs 7 crore question in Amitabh Bachchan's show, can you?

HomeScience

Science

WATCH: NASA's 10-year time-lapse of Sun leaves netizens awestruck

The video named ‘A Decade of the Sun’ has captured all the images of the Sun every 0.75 seconds and compressed a decade of Sun into 61 minutes.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2020, 09:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has released an astonishing 10-year time-lapse video of the Sun. The American space agency has been watching the Sun non-stop for over a full decade.

The video named ‘A Decade of the Sun’ has captured all the images of the Sun every 0.75 seconds and compressed a decade of Sun into 61 minutes. 

From its orbit in space around Earth, SDO has gathered 425 million high-resolution images of the Sun, amassing 20 million gigabytes of data over the past 10 years according to the statement released by NASA. 

A triad of instruments onboard the SDO has been used to produce the stunning images that have been taken using a specific ultraviolet wavelength that lets astronomers see the Sun’s outermost layer – corona.

According to the statement, the video shows the rise and fall in an activity that occurs as part of the Sun’s 11-year solar cycle and notable events, like transiting planets and eruptions. 

Watch the incredible video here...

The custom music for the video is titled ‘Solar Observer’ and has been composed by Lars Leonhard.

Here's how netizens reactes...

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal's wife after her name figures in voters list of 2 assembly seats

This Kapoor family scion gave 25 flop films in a row, was still a superstar, not Rishi Kapoor, his last film was...

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. OnePlus 11 - Which Reigns Supreme?

Wordle 808 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 5

ED summons TMC MP Nussrat Jahan in Kolkata for questioning in real estate fraud case

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE