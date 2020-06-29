WATCH: NASA's 10-year time-lapse of Sun leaves netizens awestruck

The video named ‘A Decade of the Sun’ has captured all the images of the Sun every 0.75 seconds and compressed a decade of Sun into 61 minutes.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has released an astonishing 10-year time-lapse video of the Sun. The American space agency has been watching the Sun non-stop for over a full decade.

From its orbit in space around Earth, SDO has gathered 425 million high-resolution images of the Sun, amassing 20 million gigabytes of data over the past 10 years according to the statement released by NASA.

A triad of instruments onboard the SDO has been used to produce the stunning images that have been taken using a specific ultraviolet wavelength that lets astronomers see the Sun’s outermost layer – corona.

According to the statement, the video shows the rise and fall in an activity that occurs as part of the Sun’s 11-year solar cycle and notable events, like transiting planets and eruptions.

Watch the incredible video here...

The custom music for the video is titled ‘Solar Observer’ and has been composed by Lars Leonhard.

