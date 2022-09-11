Want to learn something new? Elon Musk suggests these 2 topics, says 'You won't regret it'

Elon Musk | File Photo

World’s richest man Elon Musk is not just a sharp business mind but also a tech visionary. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO is popular on social platform Twitter where he actively shares his views as well as interesting stuff with his millions of followers.

In a recent post, Elon Musk shared a valuable suggestion on two introductory courses that any person wanting to learn something new could take. Musk wasn’t responding to any earlier tweets but made a fresh post. The two topics which he suggests are “Materials Science 101” and “Astronomy”.

“Take Materials Science 101. You won’t regret it,” Musk wrote on Saturday, adding “Astronomy too” in another tweet.

Astronomy too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2022

What is Materials Science?

Materials Science is an interdisciplinary field of scientific study which covers properties, applications, design and discovery of new materials. These materials include ceramics, metals, polymers, and composites. In incorporates elements of physics, chemistry and engineering. Basic 101 courses are formed for all kinds of learners, from science or non-science background. It is applied in several major industries including semi conductors.

On the other hand, the more commonly known subject of astronomy is the study of everything beyond Earth and its atmosphere. Astronomy is a thrilling subject with its basic courses population amond learning enthusiasts of all age groups.

Elon Musk education

Musk, who did his early schooling in native South Africa, has a Bachelor of Arts degree in physics from University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the Wharton School in the US. In fact, Musk got into a Ph.D. program in materials science at Stanford University, but instead decided to dive into the internet boom and started his journey to becoming a tech tycoon worth over $270 billion.