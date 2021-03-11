Want to enjoy your vacation in space? First space hotel to open up in 2027- Check details

If you are excited about going to space for a vacation, that day is not too far, as an organisation called Gateway Foundation is looking to open the first hotel in space named Voyager Station in 2027.

The hotel will be a 50,000-square-metre facility, the construction of which will start in 2026, and the first passengers will be invited to the hotel in 2027. Construction company Orbital Assembly Corporation will be given the responsibility to construct the hotel in space.

The rotating ring-shaped hotel will have the capacity to house 440 people. It will have gravity equivalent to one-sixth of the Earth's.

"Eventually, going to space will just be another option people will pick for their vacation, just like going on a cruise, or going to Disney World," senior design architect Tim Alatorre said to the news publication Dezeen.

He further said that the aim of the project was to make space accessible to everyone. In an initial couple of years after its completion, space tourism will only be available to the super-rich as the 'overall costs' are too high, but after that, it will be affordable to everyone.

"Because the overall costs are still so high most people assume that space tourism will only be available to the super-rich, and while I think this will be true for the next several years, the Gateway Foundation has a goal of making space travel open to everyone." Alatorre said.

The Gateway Foundation originally revealed its design for the space hotel in 2019. It was then called Von Braun Space Station.

Structure and construction

A central un-pressurised ring structure that will contain the docking hub at its centre.

A 200-metre-diametre outer ring truss will be assembled and connected to the central ring by a network of spokes.

Ring will support the 24 habitation modules.

What will the inside of the space hotel look like?

. It will contain a range of holiday accommodation options with 500-square-metre "luxury villas" that will be available to be rented for a week, month or permanently.

Villas will have sleeping space for 16 along with three bathrooms and cooking facilities.

The space station will have numerous 30-square-metre hotel suites that will have beds for two people and a private bathroom.

The hotel will also have restaurant, bars, and gyms.

According to the organisation, the plan is to make the Voyager station have the 'feel of a luxury hotel', similar to any top-of-the-chain high-end hotels that exist on earth.

Gateway foundation objective:

According to their official website, the organisation is aiming to build the first spaceport. "Our plan includes developing a robust space construction industry, the first artificial gravity space station, and finally the Gateway," Gateway Foundation's official website reads.