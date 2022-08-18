Voyager programme: Longest-running mission in NASA's history logs 45 years in space

Photo: NASA

The twin Voyager probes launched by NASA are relics of their period in many respects. Each one is equipped with an eight-track tape player for storing data, has roughly 3 million times less memory than contemporary smartphones, and transmits information at a rate that is around 38,000 times slower than a 5G internet connection.

Also, READ: International Space Station: Russian astronaut forced to end spacewalk due to faulty battery

The Voyagers continue to be in the front of space travel. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California is in charge of these probes, which are the first and only ones to ever go into interstellar space, the cosmic ocean through which the Sun and the planets sail.

About Voyager 1 and Voyager 2

Voyager 2 was launched on August 20, 1977, and Voyager 1 was launched on September 3, 1977. Both probes made the journey to Jupiter and Saturn, with Voyager 1 arriving at its destinations earlier because to its superior speed. The combined information from the two spacecraft provided new insights about the solar system's two biggest planets and their satellites. In addition, Voyager 2 provided mankind with unprecedented vistas of and insights into the faraway planets of Uranus and Neptune by coming within a few thousand kilometres of each in 1986 and 1989, respectively.

Voyager 1 was on route to the heliospheric barrier when Voyager 2 performed these flybys. When Voyager 2 finished its planetary discoveries, it carried on to the heliosphere's edge, from which it eventually reentered in 2018. Previous assumptions regarding the precise geometry of the heliosphere have been challenged by the combined data from the twin spacecraft in this area.

The Space Journey

The Voyager crew has become used to the difficulties of maintaining such an aged ship, and they sometimes resort to the help of retired colleagues or materials written decades ago in order to solve current problems.

Each Voyager relies on energy generated by a radioisotope thermoelectric generator fueled by plutonium. The Voyagers will lose power and heat as the plutonium decays. To make up for it, the crew shut down anything that wasn't absolutely necessary, including the heaters that keep the instruments that are still functioning warm in the freezing space environment. Even though the temperature is now much below the lowest it was ever measured at, all five of the instruments that have had their heaters switched off since 2019 are still functioning normally.

Recently, Voyager 1 started having problems that muddled up the status reports for one of its systems. While this is occurring, the system and spacecraft continue to function correctly, indicating the issue is not with the system but rather with the creation of the status data. While engineers strive to resolve or work around the issue, the probe continues to feed back scientific data.