Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary: All you need to know about ISRO's founder

Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, who was born on this day in 1928 in Mumbai, was an academic and scientist dedicated to helping India become technologically self-sufficient. Many biographies and movies have been written and produced on him because of his significance in the development of India's space program.

Ambalal Sarabhai, Dr. Sarabhai's father, was a prominent indistrialist and leader in India's fight for independence. In 1942, Dr. Sarabhai married Mrinalini, a classical dancer, and the couple had two children. His son, Kartikeya, is a scientist like him, while his daughter, Mallika, is an actor and activist.

Dr. Sarabhai received his undergraduate education at Gujarat College in Ahmedabad before moving to the United Kingdom to get his doctorate and completing a research titled "Cosmic Ray Investigations in Tropical Latitudes" in 1947.

Aryabhata, India's first indigenous satellite programme, was launched from the Soviet Union in 1950 thanks to the efforts of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the organization's first Director General. The programme used a state-of-the-art Coaxial Antenna for Radio Propagation. In 1947, he also established the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), which subsequently evolved into the M.G. Science Institute in Ahmedabad.

He was instrumental in persuading India's former prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, of the merits of establishing a national space programme. To use space technology for India's economic growth, he founded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Dr. Sarabhai was honoured with India's Padma Vibhushan (third highest civilian honour) in 1972. His work and legacy continue to inspire and inform India's space projects today. Even after half a century, he has had a significant effect in several areas.