Starship 36, a SpaceX rocket exploded into pieces while it was undergoing a routine testing in at Massey, Texas. The incident occurred when the rocket was ignited for a static fire test, to check if the rocket's engines were functioning in proper way, which is crucial ahead of launch. In this test, the rocket remains on the ground. However, the rocket exploded.

The video surfacing on social media shows Starship, world's largest rocket was attached to the launch arm, the occurred a massive explosion, that caused a massive fireball into the sky, and the debris of the rocket was scattered all around. The incident occurred on Wednesday, at 11 pm local time. The explosion has destroyed Starship prototype. The ongoing preparations for the rocket system’s tenth test flight has been put on hold, which is scheduled for launch on June 29.

SpaceX's clarification

SpaceX released a statement on X, "On Wednesday, June 18 at approximately 11 p.m. CT, the Starship preparing for the tenth flight test experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase. A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for. Our Starbase team is actively working to safe the test site and the immediate surrounding area in conjunction with local officials. There are no hazards to residents in surrounding communities, and we ask that individuals do not attempt to approach the area while safing operations continue," it read.

Elon Musk has a great vision for SpaceX. He aims to make humanity reach other planets in the universe. He has shown confidence in SpaceX to send humanoids to voyages to Mars. However, this explosion, was the latest addition to the series of SpaceX rocket failures. Earlier, two Starship test flights also exploded shortly after launch, with one breaking over Caribbean and another began spinning out of control, over the Atlantic Ocean, as per reports. Moreover, earlier this month, two of the SpaceX rockets have exploded, one in January, just after takeoff and another in March.