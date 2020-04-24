USGS releases first comprehensive geological map of moon using Apollo data

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) Astrogeology Science Center (ASC) in partnership with NASA and the Lunar and Planetary Institute has released the geological map of the moon.

The new map called 'Unified Geologic Map of the Moon' serves as a blueprint of the moon surface and is crucial for preparedness towards future lunar missions. Furthermore, it also serves as an important academic resource for the scientific community, and other educators.

Astrogeology’s geologists and cartographers used information from recent lunar missions in an effort to establish the map. JAXA’s (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s) SELENE (Selenological and Engineering Explorer a.k.a. Kaguya) Terrain Camera stereo observations were used as the base for the equatorial region. NASA’s Lunar Orbiter Laser Altimeter (LOLA from Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter) data were used for the north and south poles, USGS stated in its official website.

The USGS researchers merging new and old data and also developed a unified description of the stratigraphy, or rock layers, of the moon. The scientists used six Apollo-era regional maps along with updated information from recent satellite missions to the moon.

These maps were 'updated adjustments' to the already existing Apollo-era maps. In its official website, the USGS said that the apollo era maps were outdated as it did not align with updated and or more accurate images'.

The new map explains the 4.5-billion-year-old history of the moon in space.

“This map is a culmination of a decades-long project,” Corey Fortezzo, USGS geologist said. “It provides vital information for new scientific studies by connecting the exploration of specific sites on the moon with the rest of the lunar surface,” he added.

"People have always been fascinated by the moon and when we might return," said current USGS Director and former NASA astronaut Jim Reilly. “So, it’s wonderful to see USGS create a resource that can help NASA with their planning for future missions," current USGS Director and former NASA astronaut Jim Reilly said.