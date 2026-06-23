US hosts 3-day Israel-Lebanon peace talks in Washington: What's on agenda, who attend

Washington is enabling Israel and Lebanon to negotiate as sovereign states for peace and security. Israeli and Lebanese representatives will stay in Washington for three days to continue negotiations, according to reports.

For the new round of talks, the United States is hosting Israeli and Lebanese officials in Washington this week, said a State Department official, as reported by IANS. The talks will be aimed at consolidating the ceasefire and advancing what American officials described as a broader effort to secure lasting peace and security between the two countries.

Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington: Key agenda

The State Department said the US side is being led by Counsellor Dan Holler and Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs Dan Zimmerman.“Counselor Holler is kicking off talks along with ASW Zimmerman. We will begin with a joint military and political session, then a military session, then a political closing round,” a State Department Official said. “Our shared goal is to end the cycle of violence for good,” the official said.

Washington is enabling Israel and Lebanon to negotiate as sovereign states for peace and security. The talks aim to build momentum for a broader settlement, with efforts continuing toward a comprehensive peace and security agreement. More details will be released soon. The format would include an opening joint military-political session, followed by a dedicated military meeting and a concluding political round, said the US official, as per IANS reports.

Israeli and Lebanese representatives will stay in Washington for three days to continue negotiations. The meetings show renewed US efforts to prevent renewed hostilities and strengthen the existing ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to solidify the ceasefire and plan future talks. Following the calls, the US launched a CENTCOM monitoring mechanism for real-time updates on fighting in Lebanon.

US-Iran talks in Switzerland

The first round of US-Iran talks ended in Switzerland with Qatar and Pakistan mediating, agreeing on a 60-day roadmap toward a final deal. The US waived Iranian oil sanctions until Aug 21, and Iran says some frozen assets were released, while both sides set up a Lebanon de-confliction cell and a Strait of Hormuz communication line to keep shipping open. VP JD Vance said Iran agreed to IAEA inspections, though Tehran denied nuclear talks were held, and technical teams will continue negotiating in Switzerland this week with the goal of a final agreement within 60 days.