Ultimate optical illusion! Moon, Jupiter, Venus in perfect alignment; mesmerising pics viral on internet

Moon, Venus, Jupiter comes in perfect alignment | Photo: Twitter

In a rare celestial event, the Moon, Venus, and Jupiter came together in perfect alignment. The three bodies formed a triangle-like structure. Venus, Earth's twin planet and the biggest planet in the solar system, Jupiter, are already coming close to each other as they head for conjunction on March 1. A conjunction is when the two planets appear so close to each other that it seems like the two planets are touching each other in the Earth's sky.

People across the globe, including in India spotted the alignment. Viewers have shared beautiful photos of the planetary alignment on microblogging platform. See here some amazing pictures:

Once in a lifetime phenomena..

Moon, Jupiter and Venus alignment! pic.twitter.com/e755ORceN5 — Rajesh Nain (@RajeshNain) February 23, 2023

Moon, Jupiter and Venus come in straight line pic.twitter.com/UP2n6FSJeT — Rushikesh Nikam (@rushinikam0228) February 23, 2023

The Moon, Jupiter and Venus right now pic.twitter.com/61H3qdEInZ — (@BeardedUniverse) February 22, 2023

Taken about an hour ago. The crescent moon, Jupiter and Venus. Incredibly beautiful in person. pic.twitter.com/fNvA6q76Fx February 23, 2023