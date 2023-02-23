Search icon
Ultimate optical illusion! Moon, Jupiter, Venus in perfect alignment; mesmerising pics viral on internet

Crescent Moon, Venus and Jupiter came in perfect alignment on Thursday (February 23).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 11:19 PM IST

Moon, Venus, Jupiter comes in perfect alignment | Photo: Twitter

In a rare celestial event, the Moon, Venus, and Jupiter came together in perfect alignment. The three bodies formed a triangle-like structure. Venus, Earth's twin planet and the biggest planet in the solar system, Jupiter, are already coming close to each other as they head for conjunction on March 1. A conjunction is when the two planets appear so close to each other that it seems like the two planets are touching each other in the Earth's sky. 

People across the globe, including in India spotted the alignment. Viewers have shared beautiful photos of the planetary alignment on microblogging platform. See here some amazing pictures: 

 

