Two asteroids, 2022 PJ1 and 2022 PW, are on their way to Earth today

File Photo

This week in August is quite eventful in the field of Science. It is said that five asteroids are on their way to fly past our planet Earth. NASA has classified these as Near Earth Objects (NEO) and they are not potentially dangerous.

Today (August 16), Asteroid (NEO) 2022 PJ1 will be flying past Earth from the closest distance of 4.23 million kilometers (4,230,0000) at a speed of 6 kilometers per second or 21600 kmph.

It is important to note that the next close approach of asteroid 2022 PJ1 to Earth will happen on August 4, 2025. At that time, its distance to Earth will be 18.86 million kilometers. The asteroid 2022 PJ1 size is estimated in the range of 14 meters to 32 meters, which is as big as a house.

After 2022 PJ1, the second Asteroid (NEO) 2022 PW will fly past the Earth today (August 16). It will fly past Earth at a distance of 530 thousand kilometers, while traveling at a speed of 7 Kilometers per second or 25700 kmph. This asteroid is said to be double the size of 2022 PJ1.

The next close approach of asteroid 2022 PW to Earth will happen on February 5, 2031.

Both these asteroids 2022 PJ1 and 2022 PW are not potentially hazardous, so there is no need to worry!