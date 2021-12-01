Total Solar Eclipse on December 4: Check duration, timing, how to watch in India

The second and final solar eclipse of the year is due to take place on December 4, 2021. The solar eclipse on December 4 will be a Total Solar Eclipse, in comparison to the earlier Annular Solar Eclipse earlier on June 10 this year.

The total duration of the December 4 solar eclipse will be 4 hours 8 minutes. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the partial solar eclipse will begin on 10:59 am. The total solar eclipse will begin from 12:30 pm and the maximum eclipse will take place at 01:03 pm. The full eclipse will end at 01:33 pm and finally the partial solar eclipse will end at 3:07 pm.

The December 4 Solar Eclipse will be visible be a polar eclipse, taking place over the continent of Antarctica. The solar eclipse will be visible from several parts of the world. However, it will not be visible from India. This solar eclipse will be visible from South America, Australia, South Africa and countries in Southern Atlantic, apart from Antarctica.

When and where to watch the total solar eclipse online?

The December 4 Solar Eclipse in totality can be viewed in a convenient and harmless way via NASA’s live broadcast which will show the view from Union Glacier in Antarctica. The event will be live streamed on NASA’s YouTube channel. Alternatively, the solar eclipse stream can be accessed from NASA’s official website.