Total lunar eclipse on November 8: How is it different from partial and solar lunar eclipses?

Total lunar eclipse: It's the second total lunar eclipse of 2022, the first was in May.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

A total lunar eclipse will be seen on Tuesday, November 8 in India and several parts of the world. It is the second total lunar eclipse this year and will be the last one for almost next three years.

A Chandra Grahan or lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun and Moon are on the exact opposite side of the Earth. On Tuesday, people will witness a total Chandra Grahan on Kartik Purnima.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth's shadow.

What is a partial lunar eclipse?

A partial lunar eclipse happens when only a part of the moon enters Earth's umbra (dark part of the shadow which reflects no light at all). Hence, the rest of the moon is visible from the earth.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon and its shadow covers the Moon. During a total lunar eclipse, Earth's umbra completely covers the Moon. In simple words, when the Sun, Earth, and Moon come together in a straight line, a total lunar eclipse takes place.

What is a solar lunar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. In this phenomenon, the moon casts a shadow over Earth. A solar eclipse can only take place during the phase of the new moon.

