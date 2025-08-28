Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and where to see Blood Moon? Check date, time and other details

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state? Expert said this

Are Muslim cricketers treated differently in India? Mohammed Shami breaks silence

How do 50% tariffs on India impact US economy? Will it raise inflation, throw thousands out of jobs?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Lalbaugcha Raja Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, to Jacqueline Fernandez, celebs bring their fashion A-game

Metro In Dino OTT release date: When, where to watch Anurag Basu film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi

R Ashwin to script history for India, poised for ground-breaking move to THIS league after IPL retirement

Sidharth Malhotra-Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur: Fresh pairings Bollywood fans are still waiting for

Ananya Panday’s Skincare Secret: 3 kitchen ingredients she swears for instant glow

Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana launched in Haryana: Women to get Rs...; check eligibility, other key details HERE

World’s tallest Lord Ganesha idol stands in THIS country and its not India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state? Expert said this

Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state?

Are Muslim cricketers treated differently in India? Mohammed Shami breaks silence

Are Muslim cricketers treated differently in India? Mohammed Shami breaks silenc

How do 50% tariffs on India impact US economy? Will it raise inflation, throw thousands out of jobs?

How do 50% tariffs on India impact US economy? Will it make thousands jobless?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeScience

SCIENCE

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and where to see Blood Moon? Check date, time and other details

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, causing its darkest shadow, called the umbra, to fall on the Moon's surface.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 03:54 PM IST

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and where to see Blood Moon? Check date, time and other details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: On the night of September 7-8, 2025, the moon will turn into a glowing red sphere during a total lunar eclipse, often called a blood moon. According to reports, the eclipse will last for about 82 minutes, making it one of the longest and most widely visible lunar eclipses in recent years. Here's everything you need to know about this rare sight.

What happens during a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, causing its darkest shadow, called the umbra, to fall on the Moon's surface. Instead of merging into darkness, the moon will glow in a deep red and coppery colour. This eerie yet beautiful effect occurs because the Earth's atmosphere bends sunlight, filtering out shorter wavelengths such as blue and violet, while only the longer wavelengths of red and orange reach the moon.

Why does the moon turn red?

The redness of the moon during the eclipse can be explained by a phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering. As sunlight passes through the Earth's atmosphere, the particles scatter the shorter wavelengths of light in different directions. Meanwhile, the red and orange colours fall on the moon as it moves around the Earth, giving it the famous blood moon look.

Where will the eclipse be visible?

The total lunar eclipse of September 7-8, 2025, will be visible in Asia, Australia, Africa and Europe. In India, major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Chandigarh will have a clear opportunity to see the moon turn red, provided meteorological conditions like clouds or pollution do not interfere.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India Rains LIVE Updates: 30 killed after landslide hits Vaishno Devi Yatra route; heavy rains disrupts trains, traffic in Jammu
India Rains LIVE: 30 killed after landslide hits Vaishno Devi Yatra route
Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact
Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India?
Chat with Astrologer Online For Free: Instant Guidance for Life’s Big Questions
Chat with Astrologer Online For Free: Instant Guidance for Life’s Big Questions
PM Modi's first meet with Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba after 7 years: Quad discussions, MoUs and more on agenda
PM Modi's first meet with Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba after 7 years: Quad discussion
SRK tells Farah Khan to apologise because of Dilip for this reason: 'You haven't...'
SRK tells Farah Khan to apologise because of Dilip for this reason: 'You haven't
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE