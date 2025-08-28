Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and where to see Blood Moon? Check date, time and other details

Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state? Expert said this
SCIENCE
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: On the night of September 7-8, 2025, the moon will turn into a glowing red sphere during a total lunar eclipse, often called a blood moon. According to reports, the eclipse will last for about 82 minutes, making it one of the longest and most widely visible lunar eclipses in recent years. Here's everything you need to know about this rare sight.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, causing its darkest shadow, called the umbra, to fall on the Moon's surface. Instead of merging into darkness, the moon will glow in a deep red and coppery colour. This eerie yet beautiful effect occurs because the Earth's atmosphere bends sunlight, filtering out shorter wavelengths such as blue and violet, while only the longer wavelengths of red and orange reach the moon.
The redness of the moon during the eclipse can be explained by a phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering. As sunlight passes through the Earth's atmosphere, the particles scatter the shorter wavelengths of light in different directions. Meanwhile, the red and orange colours fall on the moon as it moves around the Earth, giving it the famous blood moon look.
The total lunar eclipse of September 7-8, 2025, will be visible in Asia, Australia, Africa and Europe. In India, major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Chandigarh will have a clear opportunity to see the moon turn red, provided meteorological conditions like clouds or pollution do not interfere.