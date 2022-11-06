Total Lunar Eclipse 2022 on November 8: Know the reason behind ‘blood-red’ appearance of Moon

In a total lunar eclipse, the Moon is completely enveloped by the umbra, the darkest portion of Earth's shadow.

When the Total Lunar Eclipse occurs, it will cause the moon to become a blood red, providing a once-in-a-lifetime sight for amateur astronomers everywhere. When the Sun, Earth, and Moon are in a straight line, the Moon experiences a lunar eclipse as it moves through Earth's shadow.

According to NASA,"Light travels in waves, and different colours of light have different physical properties. Blue light has a shorter wavelength and is scattered more easily by particles in Earth’s atmosphere than red light, which has a longer wavelength."

At the time of a total lunar eclipse, the Moon is completely enveloped by the umbra, the darkest section of Earth's shadow. Because of its proximity to Umbra, the moon takes on a distinctive blood red coloration while in this region. Nasa said the same thing that makes our skies blue and sunsets red also causes the Moon's colour to shift.

A lunar eclipse causes the Moon to seem red because Earth's atmosphere blocks any direct sunlight from reaching the Moon. The redder the Moon appears during an eclipse is due to the amount of dust or clouds in Earth's atmosphere.

A Total Lunar Eclipse doesn't happen again until 2025, making the one on November 8 all the more special. On March 14, 2025, we will see another complete lunar eclipse. However, partial lunar eclipses will persist for years to come.

The Sun, Earth, and Moon need to be nearly in a line at the exact right moment and day for a lunar eclipse to take place. An eclipse cannot occur until the Earth's shadow falls on the Moon. A complete lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon form a straight line.

Umbra refers to the centre, darkest section of the eclipse's shadow on Earth; Penumbra describes the outer, partially shaded component of the shadow; and Antumbra refers to the partially shaded region beyond the umbra. A complete lunar eclipse may only occur when the moon is full and also a lunar node, meaning the Sun, Moon, and Earth are in a straight line.