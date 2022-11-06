Total Lunar Eclipse 2022 on November 8: Know the reason behind ‘blood-red’ appearance of Moon

Headlines

Wordle 797 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa takes home whopping amount after epic clash with Carlsen, See details

DNA TV Show: Know next step of Chandrayaan-3 mission after Vikram lander’s historic moon landing

This hit Bollywood filmmaker worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer in some of his biggest films, now earns...

Alia Bhatt thanks audience for her Best Actress win at National Awards in Gangubai style, lauds Kriti Sanon: 'Shine on'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 797 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa takes home whopping amount after epic clash with Carlsen, See details

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

6 must-watch Malayalam web series

After Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's next space missions

10 drinks that help decrease bad cholesterol levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Complete Timeline of Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Key Milestones and Launch-To-Land Journey in 60 seconds

This hit Bollywood filmmaker worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer in some of his biggest films, now earns...

Alia Bhatt thanks audience for her Best Actress win at National Awards in Gangubai style, lauds Kriti Sanon: 'Shine on'

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi dedicate The Kashmir Files' National Awards wins to Kashmiri Pandits, terrorism victims

HomeScience

Science

Total Lunar Eclipse 2022 on November 8: Know the reason behind ‘blood-red’ appearance of Moon

In a total lunar eclipse, the Moon is completely enveloped by the umbra, the darkest portion of Earth's shadow.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 11:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

When the Total Lunar Eclipse occurs, it will cause the moon to become a blood red, providing a once-in-a-lifetime sight for amateur astronomers everywhere. When the Sun, Earth, and Moon are in a straight line, the Moon experiences a lunar eclipse as it moves through Earth's shadow.

According to NASA,"Light travels in waves, and different colours of light have different physical properties. Blue light has a shorter wavelength and is scattered more easily by particles in Earth’s atmosphere than red light, which has a longer wavelength." 

At the time of a total lunar eclipse, the Moon is completely enveloped by the umbra, the darkest section of Earth's shadow. Because of its proximity to Umbra, the moon takes on a distinctive blood red coloration while in this region. Nasa said the same thing that makes our skies blue and sunsets red also causes the Moon's colour to shift.

A lunar eclipse causes the Moon to seem red because Earth's atmosphere blocks any direct sunlight from reaching the Moon. The redder the Moon appears during an eclipse is due to the amount of dust or clouds in Earth's atmosphere.

A Total Lunar Eclipse doesn't happen again until 2025, making the one on November 8 all the more special. On March 14, 2025, we will see another complete lunar eclipse. However, partial lunar eclipses will persist for years to come.

Also, READ: ISRO plans to send rover to Moon's dark side in collaboration with Japan's JAXA

The Sun, Earth, and Moon need to be nearly in a line at the exact right moment and day for a lunar eclipse to take place. An eclipse cannot occur until the Earth's shadow falls on the Moon. A complete lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon form a straight line.

Umbra refers to the centre, darkest section of the eclipse's shadow on Earth; Penumbra describes the outer, partially shaded component of the shadow; and Antumbra refers to the partially shaded region beyond the umbra. A complete lunar eclipse may only occur when the moon is full and also a lunar node, meaning the Sun, Moon, and Earth are in a straight line.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aadhaar-based payment compulsory for MGNREGS workers by August 31, 2023

Internet erupts in outrage over viral video of girl waving pistols during pillion ride on Yamaha R15, watch

From Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Foundation to Gautam Adani, Indian billionaires react to Chandrayaan-3 success

Saiyami Kher bowls Sachin Tendulkar over with her Ghoomer bowling, cricketer says 'I have never played anybody like her'

‘Global South is not just diplomatic term…’: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE