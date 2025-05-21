Albert Einstein improved Mach's Principle and came out with his famous Theory of General Relativity. However, he failed to incorporate it into his theory. Jayant Narlikar sought to improve Einstein's theory.

As his science fiction was ahead of time, so was the renowned astrophysicist Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, who sought to improve on Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity. Einstein was deeply impressed by Ernst Mach when he said that the mass of every object in the universe is affected by its interaction with every other object. Einstein improved Mach's Principle and came out with his famous Theory of Relativity. However, he failed to incorporate it into his theory. Jayant Narlikar sought to improve Einstein's theory. He worked with British scientist Fred Hoyle, incorporated Mach's Principle and came out with Hoyle-Narlikar Gravity Theory in 1964.

Hoyle–Narlikar Theory of Gravity

Incorporating Mach's Principle, Narlikar said in his theory that the inertia of an object, that is, the tendency to resist change in its state of motion, arises from its interaction with all other matter in the universe. The Hoyle–Narlikar theory of gravity also said that there exists a negative-energy field responsible for the continuous creation of matter. It explained the steady-state cosmology, which said that the universe had no beginning and no end and it will endure forever.

Jayant Narlikar against Big Bang Theory

This theory is against the Big Bang Theory, which says that the universe originated 13 billion years ago with an expansion and has been expanding ever since. Narlikar and Hoyle argued that if the universe were this old and always expanding, we would not see anything in the sky now. Their theory was not accepted. After the discovery of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation in 1965, most scientists disapproved it. CMB is considered to be an echo of the Big Bang, it is the cooled remnant of the first light that could travel freely throughout the universe.

Narlikar gets Sahitya Akademi Award

Besides the Hoyle-Narlikar Theory, Jayant is also remembered for popularising science in Marathi through science fiction. His literary contributions earned him the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014 for his autobiography “Chaar Nagaratle Majhe Vishva”.