Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

Meet Indian woman who got married in French royal palace, heiress to Rs 1,38,000 crore business empire, her father is...

7th Pay Commission: Center may approve DA hike for employees and pensioners TODAY

On Iran's involvement in Hamas attack on Israel, US says, 'complicit, in a broad sense'

CAT 2023 Admit Card to release on this date at iimcat.ac.in, check step-by-step process to download

Indian green vegetables you must include in daily diet

9 times Sushmita Sen inspired us with strong motivational messages

Benefits of rock sugar (mishri)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on reports of not promoting Dhak Dhak: 'I don't want it to have a mark of any toxicity'

After Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, this action star could join Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Report

Surya Grahan 2023: What is 'ring of fire' annular solar eclipse that will occur this week, will it be visible in India?

Surya Grahan 2023: The solar eclipse will begin at 11:29 pm on October 14, 2023 (New Delhi) and end at 11:34 pm on October 14, 2023 (New Delhi).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 07:07 AM IST

An Annular Solar Eclipse is set to occur on October 14 (Saturday) and stargazers in the Western Hemisphere are in for treat as it will be a vision to behold when a thin silver ring will shine around the sun's disc. A solar eclipse takes place when the moon passes between the sun and the earth and blocks out the sun's rays, therefore, casting a shadow on parts of Earth.

What is the 'Ring of Fire'?

An Annular Solar Eclipse occurs when the sun and the moon are exactly in line, but the apparent size of the moon’s shadow is smaller than that of the visible disc of the sun. The covered sun, therefore, appears as a ‘Ring of Fire’, with its rays appearing spread out from the outline of the moon.

The point to be noted is that not every eclipse can be total. The Moon's orbit around the Earth is not perfectly round and its distance from the planet varies from about 356,500 km to 406,700 km.  This difference makes the Moon's apparent size in the sky fluctuate by about 13 per cent.

If the Moon happens to eclipse the Sun on the near side of its orbit, it totally blocks out the star and this results in a total eclipse. However, if the Moon eclipses the Sun on the far side of its orbit, as today, the satellite will not completely obscure the star's disc - and a "ring of fire" or annulus of sunlight is seen.

Will the Annular Solar Eclipse be visible in India?

The annular solar eclipse will not be visible in India, however, people in the Western Hemisphere can experience this phenomenon.

Timeanddate.com said the Annular Solar Eclipse will be visible along a narrow path that crosses the USA from Oregon to Texas. It then passes over Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, parts of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. Elsewhere in the Americas - from Alaska to Argentina - a Partial Solar Eclipse will be visible.

When to watch Annular Solar Eclipse on October 14?

NASA said, the Annular Solar Eclipse starts at one location and ends at another. It begins in Oregon at 9:13 am (PDT) and ends in Texas at 12:03 pm (CDT).

The solar eclipse will begin at 11:29 pm on October 14, 2023 (New Delhi) and end at 11:34 pm on October 14, 2023 (New Delhi).

 

