Surya Grahan 2023: What is 'ring of fire' annular solar eclipse that will occur this week, will it be visible in India?

Surya Grahan 2023: The solar eclipse will begin at 11:29 pm on October 14, 2023 (New Delhi) and end at 11:34 pm on October 14, 2023 (New Delhi).

An Annular Solar Eclipse is set to occur on October 14 (Saturday) and stargazers in the Western Hemisphere are in for treat as it will be a vision to behold when a thin silver ring will shine around the sun's disc. A solar eclipse takes place when the moon passes between the sun and the earth and blocks out the sun's rays, therefore, casting a shadow on parts of Earth.

What is the 'Ring of Fire'?

An Annular Solar Eclipse occurs when the sun and the moon are exactly in line, but the apparent size of the moon’s shadow is smaller than that of the visible disc of the sun. The covered sun, therefore, appears as a ‘Ring of Fire’, with its rays appearing spread out from the outline of the moon.

The point to be noted is that not every eclipse can be total. The Moon's orbit around the Earth is not perfectly round and its distance from the planet varies from about 356,500 km to 406,700 km. This difference makes the Moon's apparent size in the sky fluctuate by about 13 per cent.

If the Moon happens to eclipse the Sun on the near side of its orbit, it totally blocks out the star and this results in a total eclipse. However, if the Moon eclipses the Sun on the far side of its orbit, as today, the satellite will not completely obscure the star's disc - and a "ring of fire" or annulus of sunlight is seen.

Will the Annular Solar Eclipse be visible in India?



The annular solar eclipse will not be visible in India, however, people in the Western Hemisphere can experience this phenomenon.



Timeanddate.com said the Annular Solar Eclipse will be visible along a narrow path that crosses the USA from Oregon to Texas. It then passes over Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, parts of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. Elsewhere in the Americas - from Alaska to Argentina - a Partial Solar Eclipse will be visible.

When to watch Annular Solar Eclipse on October 14?



NASA said, the Annular Solar Eclipse starts at one location and ends at another. It begins in Oregon at 9:13 am (PDT) and ends in Texas at 12:03 pm (CDT).

The solar eclipse will begin at 11:29 pm on October 14, 2023 (New Delhi) and end at 11:34 pm on October 14, 2023 (New Delhi).