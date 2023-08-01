Headlines

Supermoon visible in India today? Know when and how to observe stunning celestial event

The second of the four supermoons, which will be 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than usual, is going to be observable in the early hours of August 2.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

Astronomers and sky watchers everywhere are eager to see the breathtaking celestial spectacle that will occur today. The second of the four supermoons, which will be 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than usual, is going to be observable in the early hours of August 2. There will be two supermoons this month, the first on August 1 (August 2, 12:01 am).

Sky watchers would be able to view the Supermoon on August 2, 2023, at 12:00 AM. The second amazing Supermoon event is scheduled to occur on August 31, 2023, however analysts predict that India won't be able to witness it because it will be visible at 07:05 AM, TOI reported.

What is a supermoon?

The phenomena, according to the American space agency NASA, happens when the Moon is full and its orbit is nearest to Earth (known as perigee). The moon will be 357,530 kilometres from Earth on Tuesday. The lunar will be 357,244 kilometres closer to Earth on August 30.

Supermoon 2023: Date and time

The August 1 supermoon rises at roughly 9:30 PM EDT (12.01 AM IST on August 2) and sets nearly 5:11 AM EDT (2.41 PM IST on August 2) on Wednesday, as reported by space.com. Former M P Birla Planetarium director Debiprosad Duari stated, "In Kolkata, the celestial body will appear at 6.17 pm. If the monsoon sky allows, people will have the thrilling opportunity to behold the large, dazzling supermoon.

It's amazing because Chandrayaan 3 will be inserted into the lunar transfer path at this exact moment, he continued.

How to observe Supermoon?

There is no need for specialised equipment for skywatchers to view the event. All they want is a clear, unpolluted space with a clear view of the horizon. They may use their telescope and binoculars to see the supermoon. According to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, the next occasion that two full supermoons come together in the same month will be in 2037. The last time this happened was in 2018.

