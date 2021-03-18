Experts fear a 'superbug', which is also found in India, can cause next pandemic

Researchers have found traces of a "superbug" called Candida auris or C. auris from two sites on the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean.

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic refuses to die down, in what could lead to the next deadly pandemic, a deadly fungus that seems to have sprung up out of nowhere has been found in nature for the first time. Researchers have found traces of a "superbug" called Candida auris or C. auris from two sites on the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean. The study was published in the journal mBio on Tuesday (March 16).

C. auris is particularly dangerous as it is resistant to many antifungal drugs. It emerged as a human pathogen on three continents in the early 2010s. The yeast has since been named a public health threat for its ability to cause dangerous, sometimes fatal infections.

Recently, an expert warned that the COVID-19 pandemic offered the "perfect conditions for widespread outbreaks" of C. auris, the report said.

Dr Anuradha Chowdhary, a medical mycologist at the University of Delhi, and her team studied 48 soil and seawater specimens from eight places on the remote Andaman Islands, with coastal wetlands, swamps and beaches.

The researchers isolated C. auris from two sites: a salt marsh wetland where virtually no people ever go, and a beach with more human activity.

It was found the C. auris isolates from the beach were all multi-drug resistant and were more closely related to strains seen in hospitals compared with the isolates found in the marsh, Live Science quoted Chowdhary as saying in a statement.

Researchers observed that one isolate found in the marsh was not drug-resistant and grew more slowly at high temperatures compared with the other isolates, suggesting that this isolate could be a "wilder" strain of C. auris.

This isolate might be the one that hadn't yet adapted to the high body temperatures of humans and other mammals, said Dr Arturo Casadevall, chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.

It is possible that the microbe could have been introduced by people, particularly at the beach site that had more human activity, Live Science reported. However, the study still does not prove that C. auris naturally lives on the Andaman Islands, or that it originated there. The infection has reached all corners of the world where it is "spreading like wildfire", suggesting that it does spread via human contact, the Sun reported.

What are the symptoms?

C. auris survives on the skin before entering the body through wounds. Once in the bloodstream, it causes severe illness and can lead to sepsis -- a condition that kills up to 11 million people a year globally, the World Health Organization said.

The Sun reported that the infections caused by C. auris can show "no symptoms before turning into a fever and chills". These symptoms won't go away despite the use of medicines and can lead to death.

America's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the microbe can cause serious bloodstream infections, especially in patients who require catheters, feeding tubes or breathing tubes.

"This infection can be difficult to treat because the microbe is often resistant to multiple antifungal drugs; and it can also linger on environmental surfaces," Live Science reported.