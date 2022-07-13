Super Buck Moon 2022: Date, time and all you need to know about biggest supermoon of 2022

File photo

Supermoon 2022: We are all often mesmerised and deeply interested in space phenomena that are visible to us from Earth by the naked eye, be it a solar or lunar eclipse, or the visibility of a rare star or planet from Earth.

Another amazing and much-awaited phenomenon will take place today, called the supermoon. It must be noted that today’s supermoon will be the biggest supermoon of this year i.e. 2022. The phenomenon will be visible tonight, July 13, from parts of the planet.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA), the night skies across the Earth will be lit up tonight by the supermoon 2022, also called the super buck moon. The Super Buck Moon 2022 will be visible at 2:38 PM EDT (12:08 AM IST, Thursday).

Biggest supermoon of 2022: Date and time

As per international space agencies, the Super Buck Moon will be visible in the night sky tonight. One will be able to witness the supermoon in full bloom at 12:08 am on Thursday i.e July 14. This comes right after the iconic strawberry moon of June 14.

What is the Super Buck Moon 2022?

As per space and science agencies, a supermoon is a cosmic event that occurs when the moon appears bigger than usual in the night sky, as it comes slightly closer to the orbit of the Earth. This happens when a full moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee, as per NASA.

In addition to this, the supermoon tonight is being called the Super Buck Moon as it coincided with the full moon night in July, which is the time of the year when the antlers of male deers or bucks are in full growth mode.

The supermoon is expected to be a treat for all the space enthusiasts and star gazers tonight, as the moon will appear bigger than usual than all other supermoons of the year. If the supermoon is not visible from your location, you can watch the live stream of the phenomena on the official website of NASA.

