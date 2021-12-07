Sunspots, plasma swirls: Check out the astonishing detail in this 300-megapixel image of the sun

At 6,000 degrees Celsius, there are awe-inspiring phenomenon unfolding on the sun’s surface as it fuses 600 million tons of hydrogen into helium every second. Most of us have seen several incredible images of the sun thanks to astrophotographers charting out timeless photos with the help of advancing telescope technology. Now, photographer Andrew McCarthy has captured what could be one of the most detailed and clearest images of the sun available from today’s technology. To achieve the incredible detail, he had to capture 1.5 lakh different photographs of the sun.

Giving a glimpse of his breath-taking photography, McCarthy shared the image on his official Instagram handle Cosmic Background. Alongside a full image and then three more zoomed-in pics, he wrote, “A detailed look at our star. Swipe to move in closer. Yesterday I captured around 150,000 images of the sun with extreme magnificent using a modified telescope. Combined, those photos allowed me to see the sun in incredible detail. In fact, this image is 300 megapixels.”

Check out the incredible pictures of the sun in McCarthy's Instagram post below:

“Spots are sunspots, and the swirls are active regions, areas where the magnetic field is more active and pulls at the plasma,” McCarthy explained.

The image is available for download to anyone willing to purchase it. Titled “Fire and Fusion, the photograph can be bought for $50 (around Rs 3,700). The sun’s appearance is how the hot plasma ball looked on November 29 at 2 pm, with the vantage point being McCarthy’s backyard.