Star factory discovered first-time ever in 'Milky Way's heart'

Photo: F. Nogueras-Lara et al. / MPIA

For the first time, astronomers have recreated the evolution of star formation at the Milky Way's core and discovered that starbirth erupted from the galaxy's center. The findings also showed that over the span of millions of years, the majority of young stars in the compact galactic core moved farther apart after forming with only loose links, as per the report by Space.com.

Astronomers performed the GALACTICNUCLEUS survey with the HAWK-I infrared camera of the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile, examining an area of 64,000 square light-years surrounding the galactic centre in more depth than ever before.

Even though the Milky Way's core has a high population of stars, only a small portion of them have been spotted so far. This region is located approximately 26,000 light-years from Earth. The scientists were able to examine the characteristics of those young stars for the first time by locating some of the absent stellar mass in the region and gathering data for 3 million stars.

In a statement, Francisco Nogueras-Lara, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy and a member of the research team, stated that "this study represents a huge step forward in discovering the newborn stars in the galactic center."

"The mass of the young stars we discovered is greater than 400,000 solar masses. The combined mass of the two large star clusters that were previously identified in the core region is over ten times more than that. "

The study's results, which argue against the conventional wisdom that the galaxy's central stars are formed in dense clusters, may aid in our understanding of the rapid star formation that occurred in the early cosmos and in so-called "starburst galaxies." The Milky Way produces new stars at a rate that is only a fraction of the sun's mass every year.

In contrast, starburst galaxies generate tens or even hundreds of solar masses annually. On a cosmic scale, these bursts of rapid star formation that span a few million years are considered to be quite brief. It is believed that galaxies with this high star formation rate existed when the universe, which is 13.8 billion years old, was just 4 billion years old.

Astrophysicists have used the Milky Way to study starbirth in other galaxies despite its low star-formation rate because of the galaxy's core region. Star formation rates are ten times greater than in the rest of our galaxy and have been that way for the past 100 million years.

They are located about 1,300 light-years from the Milky Way's central supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A*. As a result, the Milky Way's centre is a suitable alternative for starburst galaxies or even galaxies from ten billion years ago.

Star formation at Galactic Center

Astronomers still have to take a number of obstacles into consideration in order to study the galaxy's centre region. First of all, the Milky Way's disk's dense dust blocks our sight of the galaxy's core. Making observations in the infrared, millimeter, or radio spectrums, where light can flow through the dust, is one technique to handle this.

The galactic core is so densely crowded that, even once this issue is solved, astronomers still struggle to tell one star from another for all but the most massive stars. This means that while investigations of ionised hydrogen, which is formed when ultraviolet radiation from hot young stars rips electrons from atoms, have proved that rapid star formation is occurring near the centre of our galaxy, the stars produced as a result of this have been difficult to identify. Up until now, only 10% of the star mass projected to be in the region of Sgr A* has been found by astronomers.

Two enormous star clusters and a scattering of lone stars have held this mass in place. The astronomers were able to investigate the region in great detail as a result, and they discovered that Sagittarius B1 includes far more young stars than suggested by earlier measurements.

'Inside-out' star formation evidence

Even though the scientists could only investigate a few of the most massive stars in Sagittarius B1, they were nevertheless able to measure each star's brightness and luminosity, which measures how much light it emits over a certain amount of time.

The researchers were able to trace the lifetimes of the stars, the number of stars that were formed at different times, and the evolution of star formation in the galactic centre by looking at the statistical distribution of stellar luminosity for the stars and grouping them into a "brightness bracket."

The stars in Sagittarius B1 were likewise discovered not to be part of a large cluster, but rather to be more dispersed. This suggests that the stars were created in loose groups that separated over the course of millions of years as they circled the Milky Way's center.

While Sagittarius B1 observations in particular were able to detect this dispersal, it may also be the reason why only high-resolution studies like GALACTICNUCLEUS have been able to detect newborn stars that have dispersed near the Milky Way's center.

The scientists discovered that stars older than 7 billion years old predominate in Sagittarius B1 and the galactic center's innermost regions, while stars between 2 and 7 billion years old are few. This could indicate that star formation at the Milky Way's core started in its innermost regions and later spread outward.

An "inside-out" process, known as the "nuclear disk," is essential to the formation of the tiny disc of stars that surrounds a central region in other galaxies. The K-band Multi-Object Spectrograph, a high-precision spectrograph on the VLT, will be used by Lara and the team to continue investigating these observations.

The researchers might be able to detect some extremely young stars by directly observing the light of the Sagittarius B1 stellar population and by spectrographically analysing it to determine its composition. The newly discovered Sagittarius B1 stars will be followed by scientists for several years as they rapidly orbit the galactic centre to determine how their relative positions alter. This may provide a better understanding of the early grouping of the stars.



