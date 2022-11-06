SRO plans to send rover to Moon's dark side in collaboration with Japan's JAXA

Representational Image

ISRO is planning trips to Venus and the dark side of the moon in conjunction with Japan. Anil Bhardwaj, director of Ahmedabad's Physical Research Laboratory, said ISRO wanted to send a probe to Mars.

Mr. Bhardwaj said negotiations were underway with JAXA to deploy a lunar rover to the moon's permanent shadow zone.

As anticipated, a Japanese rocket will launch an ISRO lunar lander and rover, which will touchdown near the moon's south pole.

"The rover will then travel to the permanent shadow region of the moon which never sees sunlight," Mr Bhardwaj said.

He said that the examination of the area was intriguing since everything that has stayed in the PSR zone for an indeterminate amount of time is analogous to remaining in the freezer for an unknown period of time.

Mr. Bhardwaj explained why the Aditya L-1 mission would be unique by stating that a satellite weighing in at 400 kilogrammes would be deployed in an orbit around the Sun that would allow it to observe the star continuously from a location known as the Lagrange Point L-1. He said that this would make the mission one of a kind.

The orbit would be about 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth, and its mission would be to research the factors that lead to flares, coronal heating, the acceleration of solar wind, the onset of coronal mass ejections, and other types of near-Earth space weather.

Mr. Bhardwaj made the prediction that JAXA's missions to Venus and the moon would follow in the footsteps of the successes of the Aditya L-1 and Chandrayaan-3 missions as early as the year after next.

Due to the fact that the lunar rover that was used on Chandrayaan-3 would be used once again in the mission that JAXA is working on, its performance was very important.

(With inputs from PTI)