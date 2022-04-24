SpaceX's private Ax-1 astronaut mission to leave space station today

Pic: Twitter/@Axiom_Space

The first US private astronaut mission, Ax-1, to the International Space Station (ISS) is set to undock from ISS on Sunday. The Ax-1 astronaut crew's undocking from ISS was postponed to Sunday, April 24 at 8:55 pm ET, due to bad weather at SpaceX's splashdown site.

But now the crew onboard the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft is well prepared and ready for their journey home after spending a few extra days aboard the ISS.

We now are targeting 855pm ET Sun, April 24, for Ax1 undocking from the @Space_Station due to high winds at the splashdown site. Ax-1 splashdown is about 1 pm Mon., April 25. At the moment, no impact to Crew-4s Wed., April 27 launch date, but still watching weather closely. — Kathy Lueders (@KathyLueders) April 23, 2022

This is the first-ever all-private astronaut mission to the ISS. Ax-1 astronauts, who spent over two weeks in ISS, will splashdown off the coast of Florida on Monday, April 25 around 1:00 pm ET.

The integrated teams at Axiom, NASA, and SpaceX will continue to monitor and assess weather at the splashdown sites prior to undocking to ensure conditions are acceptable for a safe recovery of the Ax-1 astronauts and SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

Astronauts Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe arrived at the ISS on April 9.

Where to watch?

You can watch the undocking and departure on the NASA app, NASA TV as well as the agency's official website and YouTube channel. SpaceX and Axiom Space will also air the departure live on their respective social media handles.

Coverage of the Ax-1 return will include three separate segments over two days - hatch closure, undocking and splashdown. On Monday, coverage will pickup again for Dragon’s re-entry and splashdown beginning at 12:00 p.m.

SpaceX Dragon Endeavour, the Ax-1 spacecraft, will return to Earth with more than 200 pounds of science and supplies, including NASA experiments, hardware and commercial science payloads.

