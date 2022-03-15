Space weather alert: Flurry of geomagnetic storms to hit Earth this week, strongest such event in 6 years

Earth is in for enhance space weather with several geomagnetic storms confirmed to strike this week. The space weather phenomenon results from solar eruptions which sends solar wind into space towards the planets. Mild geomagnetic storms cause hardly any disturbances apart from auroras in the sky and can sometimes affect satellites in low orbits. However, major geomagnetic storms can result in serious disruptions in power grids and radio communications.

An advisory was issued by the British Met Office noting the chance of “enhancements to the auroral oval” at times during March 13 and 14 due to “two Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) and a coronal hole high-speed stream arriving at Earth.”

3-Day Forecast Issued 2022 Mar 14 1230 UTC:

The greatest expected 3 hr Kp for Mar 14-Mar 16 2022 is 6 (NOAA Scale G2).

S1 or greater: 1%, 1%, 1%. R1-R2: 25%, 25%, 25%.

R3 or greater: 5%, 5%, 5%. https://t.co/gPw8AeBd9u — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) March 14, 2022

A big cloud of charged solar particles is enroute towards Earth in the face of a solar storm, travelling at around 4.5 million miles per hour (7.2 million km per hour). This week’s event is the strongest in nearly six years, Joseph Kunches, a space weather specialist at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was quoted by DNA sister concern WION.

The storm is expected to be stronger than a similar event earlier this year, in late January. Two solar flares reportedly reached Earth on Tuesday followed by solar radiation the next day. These flares carry the risk of causing radio blackouts while solar radiation can have an impact on satellites, astronauts, and also airplanes travelling near the polar regions.

On Thursday, a plasma cloud triggered by the CME is expected to hit Earth. This could impact not just satellites but also electricity grids, oil pipelines and GPS navigation, as per scientists.

Read | Alert! Huge solar storm to strike Earth after powerful flare erupts on Sun

Such large solar events are not usual, and only a handful have been documented in the last decade. However, the Sun’s solar activity is increasing with it reaching the ascendant phase of the 11-year cycle which is expected to peak next year in 2023.