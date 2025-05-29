Astronomers at NASA are shocked to receive a strong signal coming from an objective somewhere deep in space at a regular interval. Scientists believe it is a cosmic object far away in space that releases radio waves and X-rays for two minutes.

Believe it or not, this is true. And this is not from science fiction or any Hollywood movie. Astronomers are shocked to receive a strong signal coming from an objective somewhere deep in space at regular interval. Scientists believe it is a cosmic object far away in space that releases radio waves and X-rays for two minutes at intervals of 44 minutes. NASA has named this unknown and unexplored object ASKAP J1832- 0911. The Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) and NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory picked up the flashing signals. However, neither of them knows anything about the mysterious object.

'Nature' publishes findings of NASA, ASKAP

These signals are so much weird that the scientists are puzzled and they are scratching their heads in utter confusion and disbelief. However, it is clear that these strange signals and the cosmic mystery could unlock new physics, something that has never been explored before. Nature magazine has published the findings of NASA and ASKAP.

(Dwarf Star)

Is it Dwarf star?

The astronomers at NASA and ASKAP have tried to understand what is behind the mysterious object and how the object can fit into two known groups of cosmic entities. Astronomer Andy Wang of the Curtin University in Perth, Australia, who wrote the story published in the magazine said in a statement, "This object is unlike anything we have seen before." He has also said that it could be a "magnetar (the core of a dead star with powerful magnetic fields), or a pair of stars in a binary system where one of the two is a highly magnetized white dwarf. A dwarf star is a low-mass star at the end of its evolution. However, no one has said anything about it being an alien.

The said cosmic object was first found using the ASKAP telescope. They got it confirmed at the Chandra X-ray observatory. So, it is the first time an LPT in X-rays has been detected. Another author of the story, Nanda Rea, has said that if there is one such object out there, there must be many more. He is an astrophysicist at the Catalan Institute for Space Studies in Spain.