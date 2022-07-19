Solar storm alert! Direct hit on Earth expected, may cause radio, GPS blackouts

File Photo

Scientists and researchers across the globe are tensed about an upcoming geomagnetic storm directed at Earth. On July 15, researchers reported that a massive solar flare will cause radio blackouts in several parts of the world.

Recently, the Space Weather Woman – Dr. Tamitha Skov has predicted a solar storm to directly hit the Earth on July 19.

The physicist took to social media to share that a snake-like filament was launched as a gigantic solar storm while in the Earth-strike zone. Her tweet read, “Direct Hit! A snake-like filament launched as a big #solarstorm while in the Earth-strike zone. NASA predicts impact early July 19. Strong #aurora shows possible with this one, deep into mid-latitudes. Amateur #radio & #GPS users expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside,” says NASA.

She also shared that the July 19 solar storm could be of G2 or G3 level.

“The long snake-like filament cartwheeled its way off the #Sun in a stunning ballet. The magnetic orientation of this Earth-directed #solarstorm is going to tough to predict. G2-level (possibly G3) conditions may occur if the magnetic field of this storm is oriented southward!” she said.

As per studies, the Geomagnetic storms are measured on ‘G scale’ from one to five wherein G1 is minor and G5 is extreme. This implies a disturbance in radio frequency or power grid blackouts or communication blackouts might be seen across the world.

2021 was packed with lots of solar activities as the Sun has been throwing up filaments and brewing sunspots. Many asteroids have even struck our planet. However, none has caused any damage.

In March 2022, the Earth was hit by a geomagnetic storm and a couple of days back, a G1-class geomagnetic storm hit Earth.

It is important to note that such solar storms do not cause any major harm.