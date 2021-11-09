Solar flare ALERT: Sunspot ‘bigger than Earth’ appears on Sun’s surface

A new solar slare alert has been issued by experts after the recently flares of November 3 and October 28 which culminated in colourful auroras in northern latitudes.

The warning is being widely reported in the UK by leading dailies. The experts have issued warnings for Monday and Tuesday. As per SpaceWeather, “A minor stream of solar wind is approaching Earth, and it could cause polar geomagnetic unrest when it arrives on November 8 or 9.”

However, the latest predicted storm is not expected to cause any significant disruption with only minor disturbances expected. The warning comes along with a new sunspot appearing. Officially named AR2895, the sunspot is believed to be ‘bigger than Earth’.

Erupting from the sun’s surface, solar flares are powerful with the energy of around 2.5 million nuclear bombs.

When they hit Earth, they can cause geomagnetic storms which can impact radio signals and power grids. Massive solar storms can cause major disruptions as was recorded in 1859 in what is now famous as the Carrington Event.

The latest storm could cause slight disturbances in the polar regions which are at an increased vulnerability when it comes to geomagnetic storms.

The frequency of geomagnetic storms depends on the solar cycle. As per scientists, the solar cycle will next peak in 2025.