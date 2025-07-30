Solar Eclipse 2025: Will it be visible in India? Check date, time and other important details

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Engineer at Forefront of American Manufacturing: Jay Hemantkumar Shah’s Journey Through Innovation & National Impact

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly files case against producer PA Shamnas for forging his signature for this reason

Meet IAS Medha Roopam, who becomes the first woman DM of Noida, she is from...

Boycott or play? India-Pakistan WCL 2025 semi-final under cloud after top sponsor withdraws

Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna's Coolie gets brutally trolled, netizens find movie poster 'cheap copy' of Hollywood's...: 'Kabhi kuch toh original ho'

From small startup in Chennai to global moving giant

Shiba Inu Price Prediction Q3 & Q4 2025: Why smart investors think new SHIB Competitor below $0.002 is better investment

Shiba Inu Price Predictions: 4 Meme Coins Ready to Rally With SHIB This Bull Run

This is world's smallest snake, as small as a coin, found after 20 years in..., its length is...

'Entire truth will come out if PM Modi calls Donald Trump...': LoP Rahul Gandhi alleges India is being pressured amid trade deal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Engineer at Forefront of American Manufacturing: Jay Hemantkumar Shah’s Journey Through Innovation & National Impact

Jay H. Shah: Innovating American Manufacturing, Driving National Impact

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly files case against producer PA Shamnas for forging his signature for this reason

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly files case against producer PA Shamnas

Meet IAS Medha Roopam, who becomes the first woman DM of Noida, she is from...

Meet IAS Medha Roopam, who becomes the first woman DM of Noida, she is from...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

HomeScience

SCIENCE

Solar Eclipse 2025: Will it be visible in India? Check date, time and other important details

This will be a partial solar eclipse, which means the Moon will cover only a part of the Sun– so the eclipse won't be total, but still a noteworthy event for skywatchers.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 02:46 PM IST

Solar Eclipse 2025: Will it be visible in India? Check date, time and other important details

TRENDING NOW

The second and final Solar Eclipse of 2025 will occur on the night of 21 September, continuing into 22 September. According to the Hindu Panchang, also known as Surya Grahan, will begin at 11:00 PM IST and conclude at 3:23 AM IST. A Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, blocking the face of Sun partially or completely. 

Solar Eclipse 2025: Will it be visible in India?

In the month of Ashwin, this astronomical occurrence falls on the Amavasya tithi, or new moon day, of Krishna Paksha. India will not be able to see this solar eclipse, but areas like New Zealand, southern Australia, Fiji, and portions of Antarctica will be able to. The sutak period, which is customarily observed before and during eclipses, will not apply here since it will not be visible from the country.

Vedic astrologers emphasize the spiritual and astrological significance of this solar eclipse in 2025, despite the fact that it will not be visible throughout India. Saturn will cast its aspect from Pisces, and the Sun, Mercury, and Moon will all be in Virgo. Those born under the sign of Virgo and those whose birth nakshatra is Uttara Phalguni are especially thought to benefit from this special astrological alignment. It is considered a good period to concentrate on self-discipline, spiritual pursuits, and using cosmic energy for personal development.

What is Solar Eclipse?

When the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, it creates a shadow that partially or completely covers the Sun's light. This phenomenon is known as a solar eclipse. Only a bit of the Sun is blocked by the Moon during a partial solar eclipse. Depending on the viewer's location and the eclipse's timing, only specific regions of the world can see this kind of eclipse.

For many people worldwide, the final solar eclipse of 2025 is a significant astronomical event, even though it won't be seen from India. As always, it serves as a reminder of our tiny size in relation to the vastness of space and how the cosmos is still moving in ways that we are still discovering. Eclipses continue to pique our interest and serve as a reminder of the universe's eternal rhythm, regardless of whether we perceive them via a scientific or cultural lens.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of living under Miss Universe’s shadow, being friend-zoned: 'I choose to walk...'
Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of being friend-zoned
So Long Valley director Man Singh files defamation suit against Ruchi Gujjar after she hits him with sandal at film premiere
Director Man Singh files defamation suit against actress Ruchi Gujjar
ITR Filing AS 2025-26: Will Income Tax Department extend deadline again? Here are reasons...
ITR Filing AS 2025-26: Will Income Tax Department extend deadline again as...
Thailand, Cambodia to hold peace talks in Malaysia after US President Donald Trump's intervention
Thailand, Cambodia to hold peace talks in Malaysia
What is tsunami? What causes it? How are tsunami waves different from sea waves? Can it be predicted?
What is tsunami? What causes it? How are tsunami waves different from sea waves?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE