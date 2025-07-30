Solar Eclipse 2025: Will it be visible in India? Check date, time and other important details

This will be a partial solar eclipse, which means the Moon will cover only a part of the Sun– so the eclipse won't be total, but still a noteworthy event for skywatchers.

The second and final Solar Eclipse of 2025 will occur on the night of 21 September, continuing into 22 September. According to the Hindu Panchang, also known as Surya Grahan, will begin at 11:00 PM IST and conclude at 3:23 AM IST. A Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, blocking the face of Sun partially or completely.

Solar Eclipse 2025: Will it be visible in India?

In the month of Ashwin, this astronomical occurrence falls on the Amavasya tithi, or new moon day, of Krishna Paksha. India will not be able to see this solar eclipse, but areas like New Zealand, southern Australia, Fiji, and portions of Antarctica will be able to. The sutak period, which is customarily observed before and during eclipses, will not apply here since it will not be visible from the country.

Vedic astrologers emphasize the spiritual and astrological significance of this solar eclipse in 2025, despite the fact that it will not be visible throughout India. Saturn will cast its aspect from Pisces, and the Sun, Mercury, and Moon will all be in Virgo. Those born under the sign of Virgo and those whose birth nakshatra is Uttara Phalguni are especially thought to benefit from this special astrological alignment. It is considered a good period to concentrate on self-discipline, spiritual pursuits, and using cosmic energy for personal development.

What is Solar Eclipse?

When the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, it creates a shadow that partially or completely covers the Sun's light. This phenomenon is known as a solar eclipse. Only a bit of the Sun is blocked by the Moon during a partial solar eclipse. Depending on the viewer's location and the eclipse's timing, only specific regions of the world can see this kind of eclipse.

For many people worldwide, the final solar eclipse of 2025 is a significant astronomical event, even though it won't be seen from India. As always, it serves as a reminder of our tiny size in relation to the vastness of space and how the cosmos is still moving in ways that we are still discovering. Eclipses continue to pique our interest and serve as a reminder of the universe's eternal rhythm, regardless of whether we perceive them via a scientific or cultural lens.