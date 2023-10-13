Solar Eclipse 2023 on October 14: Will it be visible in India? Date, time

An Annular Solar Eclipse occurs when the sun and the moon are exactly in line, but the apparent size of the moon’s shadow is smaller than that of the visible disc of the sun.

Skywatchers will witness the annular Solar Eclipse which is set to occur on October 14 (Saturday). Solar eclipse will not be visible in India, however, people in the Western Hemisphere can experience this phenomenon.

A solar eclipse takes place when the moon passes between the sun and the earth and blocks out the sun's rays, therefore, casting a shadow on parts of Earth.

An Annular Solar Eclipse occurs when the sun and the moon are exactly in line, but the apparent size of the moon’s shadow is smaller than that of the visible disc of the sun. The concealed sun, therefore, appears as a ‘Ring of Fire’, with its rays appearing spread out from the outline of the moon.

This solar eclipse will be the last to be visible from the United States until June 21, 2039.

NASA said, the Annular Solar Eclipse starts at one location and ends at another. It begins in Oregon at 9:13 am (PDT) and ends in Texas at 12:03 pm (CDT).

The solar eclipse will begin at 11:29 pm on October 14, 2023 (New Delhi) and end at 11:34 pm on October 14, 2023 (New Delhi).

Timeanddate.com said the Annular Solar Eclipse will be visible along a narrow path that crosses the USA from Oregon to Texas. It then passes over Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, parts of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. Elsewhere in the Americas - from Alaska to Argentina - a Partial Solar Eclipse will be visible.