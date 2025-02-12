The name comes from the heavy snowfall in February. NASA says it was also called the Hunger Moon because hunting was difficult during this time.

The Snow Moon, February’s full moon, will shine bright in the sky tonight. It is called the Snow Moon because of the heavy snowfall in the Northern Hemisphere during this time. This moon symbolises strength, renewal, and new beginnings.

When to see the Snow Moon 2025?

The Snow Moon will be at its brightest on February 12, 2025, at 7:23 PM IST. It will rise in the east around sunset and reach its highest point at midnight. If you miss it tonight, you can still catch a glimpse on Thursday night.

Why is it called the Snow Moon?

The name comes from the heavy snowfall in February. NASA says it was also called the Hunger Moon because hunting was difficult during this time. Other names include Storm Moon, Ice Moon, and Bear Moon, based on old traditions.

Other celestial events to watch

Along with the Snow Moon, you can also see Venus, Jupiter, and Mars. Look towards the eastern sky at sunrise to spot these planets with your eyes or a small telescope.

How to watch the Snow Moon 2025?