'Smiling' Sun captured by NASA's Solar Observatory, here's what to know

NASA's Solar Dynamics observatory photographed black spots on the Sun using ultraviolet light. The potential dangers of the Sun's new cheerful face are frightening. The three dots form the outline of a happy face. However, these regions are sending Earthward a complicated stream of solar wind. There is a chance that a severe solar storm may hit Earth on October 28 due to these solar winds.

According to SpaceWeather.com, which first reported this news, said, "There is a smiley face on the sun today. Take a look. Formed by holes in the sun's atmosphere, the cheerful mein is spewing a complex stream of solar wind toward Earth. First contact, with auroras, could occur on Oct. 28th".

The entire extent to which we may be affected by the current solar storm is yet unknown. Because solar winds are so complicated, they will also have a greater impact on Earth's magnetosphere, making it simpler for solar particles and radiation to penetrate Earth's atmosphere. This may heighten the severity of the storm and result in radio silence and GPS disturbances, both of which can create delays in getting where you need to go.

As the Sun approaches solar maximum, a G5-class solar storm presents the greatest danger to Earth. Satellites in Earth's lower orbit may be destroyed by such a solar storm's intense heat and radiation, and shortwave radio, global positioning system (GPS), mobile network, and internet connectivity might all be severely disrupted or possibly fail altogether. Even worse, a solar storm might knock off electricity supplies.

There is some incredible technology behind the scenes that is collecting all of this data in real time. Since 2016, the DSCOVR satellite has been in use by NOAA to track solar storms and the Sun's activity. After the data has been retrieved, it is processed by the computers at the Space Weather Prediction Center. Solar particles are measured in a variety of ways, including their temperature, speed, density, degree of orientation, and frequency.