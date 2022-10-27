Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

'Smiling' Sun captured by NASA's Solar Observatory, here's what to know

NASA's Solar Dynamics observatory caught black areas on the Sun in ultraviolet light. These patches give the Sun a smiley face.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

'Smiling' Sun captured by NASA's Solar Observatory, here's what to know
Photo: NASASun/Twitter

NASA's Solar Dynamics observatory photographed black spots on the Sun using ultraviolet light. The potential dangers of the Sun's new cheerful face are frightening. The three dots form the outline of a happy face. However, these regions are sending Earthward a complicated stream of solar wind. There is a chance that a severe solar storm may hit Earth on October 28 due to these solar winds.

According to SpaceWeather.com, which first reported this news, said, "There is a smiley face on the sun today. Take a look. Formed by holes in the sun's atmosphere, the cheerful mein is spewing a complex stream of solar wind toward Earth. First contact, with auroras, could occur on Oct. 28th".

The entire extent to which we may be affected by the current solar storm is yet unknown. Because solar winds are so complicated, they will also have a greater impact on Earth's magnetosphere, making it simpler for solar particles and radiation to penetrate Earth's atmosphere. This may heighten the severity of the storm and result in radio silence and GPS disturbances, both of which can create delays in getting where you need to go.

As the Sun approaches solar maximum, a G5-class solar storm presents the greatest danger to Earth. Satellites in Earth's lower orbit may be destroyed by such a solar storm's intense heat and radiation, and shortwave radio, global positioning system (GPS), mobile network, and internet connectivity might all be severely disrupted or possibly fail altogether. Even worse, a solar storm might knock off electricity supplies.

Also, READ: NASA’s Lucy spacecraft snaps amazing close-up photo of the moon

There is some incredible technology behind the scenes that is collecting all of this data in real time. Since 2016, the DSCOVR satellite has been in use by NOAA to track solar storms and the Sun's activity. After the data has been retrieved, it is processed by the computers at the Space Weather Prediction Center. Solar particles are measured in a variety of ways, including their temperature, speed, density, degree of orientation, and frequency.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PM Narendra Modi's Birthday: 5 schemes launched by Prime Minister for India's development
Kidney: 5 natural ways to keep your kidney healthy
Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics
Centre gives sneak peek into Indian railway stations of the future, take a look
From Kajol to Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif: Best dressed B-Town celebs during Durga Puja, Navratri festivities
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 495 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.