Skywatching in 2023: Meteor showers, supermoons and more celestial events to look out for

The new year of 2023 is bringing some exciting skywatching opportunities for stargazers. From meteor showers to supermoons and even an annular solar eclipse, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some of the major celestial events to look out for in 2023:

Quadrantid meteor shower in January

The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak between Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4. While this meteor shower can produce up to 80 meteors per hour at its peak, it will be difficult to see due to the presence of a nearly full moon.

Lyrid meteor shower in April

The Lyrid meteor shower, which runs annually from April 16 to April 25, is known for producing quick, brilliant meteors and unique incandescent "trains" of dust that can last several seconds.

Perseid meteor shower in August



The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most highly regarded of the year, with a peak of 50 to 100 meteors per hour and some extra-bright "fireballs." This year, the Perseids will peak around August 12, 2023, when the moon will be near new, making it easier to see the meteors.

Leonids in November

Finally, the Leonid meteor shower will peak in the early morning hours of November 18, 2023. The Leonids are known for producing up to 15 brilliant, rapid, and colorful meteors per hour, as well as fireballs and "Earth-grazer meteors," which have long, multi-colored tails and streak close to the horizon. With the moon only being about a quarter full, it is unlikely to interfere with viewing this meteor shower.

2023 is shaping up to be a great year for skywatching, with a variety of celestial events to enjoy. Don't miss out on the chance to see these amazing displays in the night sky.