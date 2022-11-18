Skyroot Vikram-S: Watch India's first private rocket launch live here

The 'Prarambh' mission, which will launch Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-S from ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, will begin at 11:30

Launch of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-S rocket on its first voyage bY ISRO is scheduled for November 18. An important detail is that Vikram-S, named after Vikram Sarabhai, the "founder" of India's space programme, would be India's first privately developed launch vehicle to reach orbit.

Skyroot Aerospace reports that the rocket carrying three CubeSats would blast off from ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11:30 am IST today as part of a mission called "Prarambh" (The beginning).

Skyroot Aerospace will be webcasting the launch of Vikram-S live on their official YouTube account at 11 am IST. In a tweet, the firm displayed the six-metre-tall rocket with its accompanying launcher. Launch of Prarambh from Satish Dhawan Space Centre's sounding rocket complex was announced by INSPACe on November 16.

According to Skyroot's campaign posters, the Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage suborbital small satellite launch vehicle with dimensions of 6 metres in height and a launch mass of 545 kg. The rocket has a 0.4 metre diameter, 7 metric tonnes of peak vacuum thrust, and can lift 83 kg to a height of 100 kilometres at a maximum speed of Mach 5. (five times the speed of sound). According to the company, Skyroot is "one of the world's first few all composite space launch vehicles," and it uses 3D printed solid thrusters to maintain spin stability. According to Skyroot, it took just two years to create and is propelled by the Kalam 80 engine's solid-fuel propulsion system.

The 'Prarambh' mission would validate for use on further Vikram series orbital rockets by testing around 80% of the technology employed in Vikram-S. The first orbital flight of one of these rockets, the Vikram-1, is planned for 2023. CubeSats developed by SpaceKidz India and N-Space Tech India are two of the three payloads; the third is from Armenia and is called BazoomQ. Rocket will reach its peak altitude of 81.5 km for mission Prarambh in 139 seconds after liftoff and will splash down into the ocean around 116 km from the launch site at 290 seconds.