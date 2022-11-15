Skyroot Aerospace Vikram-S: All you need to know about the ISRO rocket

A senior employee of the commercial rocket startup Skyroot Aerospace claimed that the Indian space agency charges a minimal cost for the services of the rocket launch and tracking. According to Pawan Kumar Chandana, CEO and Co-Founder of ISRO, "before and during our rocket launch, ISRO provides integration facility, launchpad, range communications, and tracking support."

"The fee is reasonable. However, we won't be able to share contractual details as we are bound by a non-disclosure agreement with ISRO and IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre — the regulator for the private sector space industry)," Chandana continued.

The launch of the Vikram-S rocket from Skyroot Aerospace, carrying three small satellites, is planned for November 18 at 11.30 a.m. "Launch is likely on the 18th as the weather is predicted to be ideal. Due to inclement weather, we got an updated launch window of November 15-19, 2022," explained Chandana.

He asserts that the Vikram-S rocket is a compressed version of the Vikram-1 rocket. The latter is a multistage vehicle, whilst the former is a single-stage rocket.

"Almost all our systems flying in Vikram-S were designed in-house, except for a few sensors which were imported," according to Chandana. To help test and evaluate the majority of the technology in the Vikram series of rockets, the rocket will be propelled by a single stage.

The company intends to use three different rockets: the Vikram I, which has a payload or carrying capacity of 480 kg to 500 km low inclination orbit (LIO), the Vikram II, which has a payload or carrying capacity of 595 kg to 500 km LIO, 400 kg to 500 km SSPO, and the Vikram III, which has a payload or carrying capacity of 815 kg to 500 km LIO, 560 kg to 500 km SSPO.

The name 'Vikram' is given to Skyroot Aerospace's rockets as a tribute to Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the eminent scientist who founded the Indian Space Program.

According to Chandana, Vikram-1 is anticipated to launch in the third quarter of 2023.

(With inputs from IANS)