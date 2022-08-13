Search icon
‘Sky is not the limit’: Astronaut shares message from space on India’s 76th Independence Day

Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has shared a video message from space to wish success to India's space agency on the ‘Gaganyaan’ programme.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

Twitter(@isro)

India will celebrate its 76th year of freedom from the British colonial rule on August 15. The day is marked to honour the struggles that freedom fighters went through to help India get free from the hold of the East India Company in 1947.

This year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has also stepped in to celebrate the Independence Day 2022. Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has shared a video message from space to wish success to the country’s space agency on the ‘Gaganyaan’ programme.

‘Gaganyaan’ is India’s first human space mission and it is scheduled to launch next year.

The video shared by Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu shows the astronaut wearing a red t-shirt as she extends best wishes to the agency. While her hair seems to stand upright due to gravity, Cristoforetti says, "I would want to wish ISRO the best of luck as it works on its getgonian mission and prepares to send people into space on behalf of ISA, NASA, and all other international partners. Future space adventures will involve all of us, and one of our goals is to strengthen our collaboration with ISRO and explore the cosmos together”.

In the video, Cristoforetti speaks about the joint NASA and ISRO Earth-observing mission. She also mentions that the International Space Agency is increasing relations with ISRO to prepare for upcoming space missions.

Discussing these issues in the one-minute, 13-second video, Cristoforetti said that future space adventures would be focused at expanding “our relationship with ISRO and explore the cosmos together”.

As per Union Minister Jitendra Singh, "Gaganyaan" is set to launch in 2023. People of Indian descent will be able to travel to space.

The mission's trials will begin by the end of this year, he added.

 

