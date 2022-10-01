Shocker! Researchers uncover gigantic ocean near Earth's core

Image for representation

An multinational team of researchers has found an underground water reserve three times the amount of all the world's seas. The water was discovered in the boundary between the Earth's upper and lower mantles. According to ANI, the study team used Raman spectroscopy and FTIR spectroscopy to examine a rate diamond created 660 metres below the Earth's surface.

The research provided empirical evidence for a long-held hypothesis, namely, that water from the ocean travels with subducting slabs into the transition zone. Since the inside of the Earth is also part of the water cycle, this indicates that the water cycle extends across the whole globe.

The long-term repercussions of "sucking" material into the transition zone, particularly on its geochemical makeup and whether or whether there were greater amounts of water there, remained unknown until today.

Existing circumstances are ideal for it to occur. In contrast to the olivine found at shallower depths, the dense minerals wadsleyite and ringwoodite can hold enormous amounts of water—so much so that the transition zone could, in theory, absorb six times as much water as our oceans.

The geoscientist from Frankfurt was part of an international team that just completed their investigation and provided the solution. A diamond discovered in Botswana, Africa, was examined by the scientific team. It originated at a depth of 660 km, where ringwoodite is the dominant mineral at the boundary between the transition zone and the lower mantle. Even among the very rare diamonds of super-deep origin, of which only one percent of diamonds are composed, diamonds from this location are extremely uncommon.

The stone has been found to have a high water content, as shown by the presence of multiple ringwoodite inclusions, according to the examinations. They were also successful in determining the stone's chemical make-up. It was almost identical to that of practically every piece of mantle rock discovered in basalts across the planet. This proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the diamond originated in a typical chunk of Earth's mantle.