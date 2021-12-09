Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

Severe, long COVID-19 illness risk in overweight and obese patients - New study says this

A new understanding of the virus may answer what leads to the increased risk of severe and long COVID-19 illness in overweight and obese patients.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 09, 2021, 09:19 PM IST

Severe, long COVID-19 illness risk in overweight and obese patients - New study says this

The COVID-19 virus appears to be disproportionately worse for overweight or obese people. Now an emerging understanding of the virus from a new study may indicate what leads to the increased risk in the particular subset.

The COVID-19 virus attacks fat tissues directly, as per a non-peer reviewed finding from an October study by researchers mostly from Stanford University. As per scientists, the new discovery about the virus’ workings may suggest the answer as to why overweight and obese individuals have a greater risk of encountering a severe or long bout of COVID-19 illness.

“[Our study’s] data suggests that infection of fat tissue and its associated inflammatory response may be one of the reasons why obese individuals do so poorly when infected with SARS-CoV-2,” Lead author Dr. Catherine Blish, a professor at Stanford University Medical Center told Reuters.

The researchers studied the fat cells, called adipose cells, of patients who had died due to COVID-19. They found out that the virus doesn’t just infect the cells but also inflames them, in a response linked to severe cases of COVID-19. As per their findings, more overweight individuals may be more susceptible to severe bouts of COVID-19. Persons carrying extra weight will have more fat tissue that could be infected by the virus.

Furthermore, the researchers conclude that the ability of virus to invade the adipose cells may also indicate long-term implications for overweight or obese patients. “If adipose cells constitute a reservoir for viral infection, obesity may contribute not only to severe acute disease, but also to long-COVID syndrome,” the study noted.

Australian epidemiologist Michael Toole recently said that COVID-19 may be treating fat cells as a reservoir, where it may be “hiding” and spreading to rest of the body. This may be increasing the risk of symptoms of long COVID months after initial recovery.

If this study is cleared in peer review, it may induce a new dynamic in the medical intervention against COVID-19 as current treatments are not generally targeting body fat.  

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.