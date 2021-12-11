Scientists discover dinosaur that may have run faster than Usain Bolt

Palaeontologists in Spain have investigated two sets of antiquated dinosaur footprints and premeditated the animals’ speeds at the times the prints were made. The team found the dinosaurs that made the prints could move at nearly 28 miles per hour, a speed that equals that of the world’s fastest humans.

Certainly, a mortal like Usain Bolt can only accomplish such speeds briefly; the dinosaurs that produced the tracks would have sprinted longer distances. Theropods — generally carnivorous, bipedal dinosaurs like T. rex and velociraptor—would have needed to move swiftly in order to catch their prey. The team’s research on the fossilized footprints was produced in Scientific Reports.

Dinosaur biomechanics inform palaeontologists a lot about the ecology of the ancient past and the evolution of species. “Behavior is something very difficult to study in dinosaurs,” lead author Pablo Navarro-Lorbés, a palaeontologist at the University of La Rioja, told the AP.

“These types of discoveries are very important, I think, for improving that kind of knowledge.”

In September a distant team found that bipedal dinosaurs like those that made the latterly studied tracks likely used their tails to balance as they revamp their impetus, a trait that some birds (modern dinosaurs) still express today.