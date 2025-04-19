Scientists have claimed to have found a new colour that has never been seen before in the world. How this colour came to have been found is through an interesting method. Scientists and researchers at the University of California worked on the new colour.

Scientists have claimed to have found a new colour that has never been seen before in the world. How this colour came to have been found is through an interesting method. Scientists and researchers at the University of California worked on the new colour. colour-vision scientist at the University, Irvine, Kimberly Jameson called the achievement as “amazing technically” and an “extraordinary achievement”.

The discovery of the new colour

Five scientists were able to perceive the new colour but could not exactly tell its shade. However, describing it they seemed to notice a “blue-green” shade, telling somewhat about what they saw but which was far away from what they perceived. The discovery was made by using lasers and tracking technology which activated certain cells in a selective manner in their retinas. Some of the participants who were researchers and scientists as well allowed short bursts of light energy pass into their eyes resulting in a manipulation of their eye cells and their retina simulated far away from its actual capacity which then emitted a colour unknown to humankind.

According to them, what is so peculiar about this colour is that the hue’s intensity, or ‘saturation’, goes far away from the natural range of colours which the human eye has seen. The research was published in the Science Advances on April 18 in which the colour is called ‘Olo’. Computer scientist and vision researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, Ren Ng, described the colour similar to a peacock blue or teal, “but the level of saturation is off-the-charts.” “We predicted from the beginning that it would look like an unprecedented colour signal but we didn’t know what the brain would do with it. It was jaw-dropping. It’s incredibly saturated,” he added.