Scientists claim potential first sighting of dark matter in a breakthrough that challenges our understanding of the universe

HMC is a natural electromagnetic radiation that occurs in the frequency range of 600-1700 kilohertz (KHz), which is much lower than the frequencies used by conventional radio stations.

Scientists at Russia's HSE University and the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences have unveiled a mysterious new form of radio emission from near-Earth space, called the Hectometric Continuum (HMC).

The discovery, based on seven years of data from Japan's ERG (Aras) satellite, shows that this unique radiation appears a few hours after sunset and disappears one to three hours after sunrise.

The findings have been published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics.

HMC is a natural electromagnetic radiation that occurs in the frequency range of 600-1700 kilohertz (KHz), which is much lower than the frequencies used by conventional radio stations.

It originates from the near-Earth plasma environment, located approximately one to two Earth radii above the Earth's surface, where the magnetic field controls the motion of charged particles. These radio waves cannot be detected from the ground because the ionosphere absorbs them, so satellite observations are required.

The radiation follows a typical diurnal pattern: it is absent during daylight hours because solar radiation increases the plasma density, suppressing the conditions necessary for wave generation.

This signal appears several hours after sunset when the ionosphere cools, and plasma conditions are favourable. Seasonally, HMC is more prevalent in summer and less in spring and autumn.

Scientists attribute this to a phenomenon called double plasma resonance, where natural plasma oscillations resonate with the rotation of high-energy electrons around Earth's magnetic field lines.

This resonance triggers plasma instabilities that emit radio waves. Importantly, the signal requires a delicate balance between plasma density and "hot" electrons.

Interestingly, this radiation disappeared by mid-2022 when increased solar activity altered plasma conditions and disrupted HMC production. In contrast to the auroral km radiation that is intensified with solar storms, the hectometric continuum is reduced during such events. Experts predict that it will return when solar activity decreases in the coming years.

In addition to a deeper understanding of the Earth's magnetic field, this discovery opens up new dimensions for astronomy. Similar emissions on exoplanets could reveal magnetic fields important for protecting planetary atmospheres and promoting life, making HMCs a potential biomarker in the search for habitable planets.

The research points to the complex interactions between the Sun, Earth's magnetic shield and space plasma, and reveals complex astrophysical dynamics that were previously hidden from view.

However, the authors believe that in the future, when the solar activity decreases and the necessary conditions in the plasma are restored, then the radiation may return.

If scientists can successfully detect whether similar signals occur on the outer planets, it would indicate the presence of a magnetic field, which is necessary to maintain a planet's atmosphere. This, in turn, may indicate the possibility of life beyond Earth.

Also read: Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS to be livestreamed today: When and where to watch it LIVE?