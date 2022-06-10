Remnants of the comet that exploded 15 years ago will now reach Earth

(Image Source: NASA)

Asteroids and meteors are the most prominent among the bodies passing very nearby to the Earth. Asteroids are smaller than a planet, but they are larger than the pebble-size objects we call meteoroids. A meteor is what happens when a meteoroid, a small piece of an asteroid or comet burns up upon entering Earth's atmosphere, creating a streak of light in the sky.

Sometimes comets also pass near the Earth and its effect is also seen in our solar system. Comets usually come near the Sun once every 70 to more than a hundred years. Their orbit is very long. 23 years ago, Hubble saw a comet named 17P/Holmes for the first time. But in 2007, there was a huge explosion in it. Now its dust particles are coming near the Earth through its orbit.

Brightness increased a million times

When this explosion occurred, 17P/Holmes briefly became the largest body in the Solar System. Not only this, its brightness had also increased millions of times. Since then, its dust, gas and ashes have come to the interior of the solar system. And this year it will also be visible from the sky of the Earth

Dust line

In this study, published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, researchers have reported that a dust streak was created after this explosion. He has told in the paper that he has predicted that for two rounds of the dust line, it will be seen with the Earth's telescope only in 2022.

Line in orbit

The team, led by researchers at the Finnish Geospatial Research Institute in Finland, calculated when and where this streak of dust particles would be visible from Earth. The senior researcher of this study, Maria Gritsevich, said that during the explosion, a huge amount of dust particles came out of this comet's coma and spread in its own orbit with the Sun.

Unique opportunity

Researchers say that this has given scientists a very unique opportunity in which they can study the material of comets. For this, the team has also developed a model that can realistically explain the evolution of the dust streak of the comet. Comets are believed to contain material from the early Solar System.

When can this line be seen

Researchers have predicted that the streak of dust created by the explosion of the comet will be visible from the Earth's own telescope in August 2022, starting from July 2022. Even non-professional astronomers can observe this dust tail. For this, they have to use the image subtraction method from a telescope equipped with a CCD camera of at least 30 cm.

One-of-a-kind pattern

The team has already observed this dust streak. In this paper, the chronology of the formation of a streak of particles from the comet has been described in detail. Observations have revealed that the clouds of particles have formed a sand clock pattern that meet at specific points in space.

In this study, researchers have accurately modeled the path of the particles of the dust streak formed after the explosion of 17P/Holmes comet. This is the first time that two models have been combined in this way to create a model with high accuracy results.

After seeing this comet for the first time in 1999, its explosion was seen by the Hubble Telescope only in the year 2007. At that time it was 149 million kilometers away from the Earth.

(With Inputs from Science journals)