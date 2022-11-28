Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

Red Planet Day 2022: Why is it celebrated? Know its history, importance, facts and more

The Mariner 4 spacecraft was launched on November 28, 1964, and that day has since been celebrated annually as 'Red Planet Day'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 08:20 AM IST

Red Planet Day 2022: Why is it celebrated? Know its history, importance, facts and more
Photo: NASA

Red Planet Day is celebrated every year on November 28th. Mars, sometimes called the Red Planet, is the fourth planet in our solar system. There is hardly any air there, and the planet is a cold, sandy desert. Mars is a dynamic planet with signs of past much greater activity, seasons, polar ice caps, canyons, and extinct volcanoes.

History
As far back as recorded history goes, the red planet has had a special allure for humanity. Numerous stories and myths have been based on the red planet, which is also the focus of extensive scientific investigation at present.

Remembering the launch of Mariner 4, the first spacecraft to arrive on Mars, on November 28, 1964, is the inspiration for Red Planet Day, celebrated annually on November 28. After almost eight months of journey, on July 14, 1965, the spacecraft completed a fly-by of the red planet.

To facilitate planetary exploration and near scientific investigations of Mars, the Mariner 4 spacecraft was constructed to gather data during fly-bys and transmit that information back to Earth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes: Luxurious rides of India's T20 World Cup stars
Viral Photos of the Day: Anushka Sharma shoots for Chakda Xpress, Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan promote Bhediya
6 banks that offer best 5-year fixed deposits in India
Sleeping tips: Five ways to help you sleep better at night
Diwali 2022: Sawariyaa, Blue, Thugs of Hindostan, biggest films that ended up being disaster in festive period
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: 50-year-old cyclist killed as car hits him on Mahipalpur flyover
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.