Red Planet Day 2022: Why is it celebrated? Know its history, importance, facts and more

Photo: NASA

Red Planet Day is celebrated every year on November 28th. Mars, sometimes called the Red Planet, is the fourth planet in our solar system. There is hardly any air there, and the planet is a cold, sandy desert. Mars is a dynamic planet with signs of past much greater activity, seasons, polar ice caps, canyons, and extinct volcanoes.

History

As far back as recorded history goes, the red planet has had a special allure for humanity. Numerous stories and myths have been based on the red planet, which is also the focus of extensive scientific investigation at present.

Remembering the launch of Mariner 4, the first spacecraft to arrive on Mars, on November 28, 1964, is the inspiration for Red Planet Day, celebrated annually on November 28. After almost eight months of journey, on July 14, 1965, the spacecraft completed a fly-by of the red planet.

To facilitate planetary exploration and near scientific investigations of Mars, the Mariner 4 spacecraft was constructed to gather data during fly-bys and transmit that information back to Earth.