A lovely treat is just around the corner for astronomers and stargazers all around the world. That's because a rare triple planetary alignment is set to form a giant smiley face in skies across the globe. This fascinating phenomenon will be visible for a brief period next week, according to a report by LiveScience.

When will it be seen?

On April 25, the planets Venus and Saturn will align with the crescent moon in such a manner that a glittering smiley face will come up in the night sky. While the two planets will form the "eyes" of the smiley, the crescent will make up its "mouth." The alignment will be visible to anyone -- given there are good viewing conditions -- before sunrise on April 25, the LiveScience report said.

What is a triple conjunction?

A triple conjunction occurs when three celestial objects appear very close to each other in the sky. "The thin, crescent moon looks like a smile. To some people, the triangle of bright objects may appear as a smiley face," said NASA's Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson. NASA is the United States' top space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

How to view the 'smiley'?

The planetary alignment will form early in the morning on April 25, around one hour before sunrise. "Anyone wanting to try for a glimpse of the conjunction should find a clear eastern horizon from which to observe," Culbertson stated. The event will be easily visible with the naked eye but a telescope or stargazing binoculars can get you a clearer and more detailed view.