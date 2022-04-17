Rare ‘pink moon’ to be visible tonight: Check out date, time and stunning images

Photo - Twitter

Outer space is an array of new phenomena and discoveries which leads to us knowing more about what is beyond the Earth. These phenomena also help us experience some rare and once-in-a-lifetime moments known to mankind, such as the sighting of the ‘pink moon’ this weekend.

A rare full moon called the ‘pink moon’ could be seen illuminating the night sky for the entire weekend, which took stargazing to another level for space enthusiasts. Some of the other names for the pink moon are the Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, Fish Moon, Pesach, and Passover Moon.

The pink moon was visible in parts of the world throughout the weekend, and blossomed at its peak at around 12:15 am on April 17. It is being said that the essence of the pink moon will still be visible to watchers tonight, on April 17, and will remain in sight till the morning of April 18.

It must be known that the pink moon, which is a super rare phenomenon, is called so not because of its colour or appearance, but because the full moon of April was named after the herb moss pink, also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox which is a plant native to the eastern US, and is one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring.

The pink moon was visible clearly in the night sky, with several people sharing photos of the moon from their specific regions. The photos on the internet show the moon shining bright with a pinkish hue, while in some areas it was visible in shades of orange.

When I was in awe of the setting Sun only to turn around and then see the rising Mooon - How blessed are we. Taken from Compton #pinkmoon #isleofwight #sky #moon #nature pic.twitter.com/TMxkiGvFGT — Soul Photography (@Siennaeva11) April 16, 2022

It came up pink behind the bushes, caught me by surprise, filled the skies with an orange glow, if you missed it rising - 'twas one helluva show... @StormHour @ThePhotoHour #fullmoon #PinkMoon pic.twitter.com/amjUANzAXe — Epiphany Appleseed (@FunkyAppleTree) April 16, 2022

The Pink Moon 2022 was being live telecasted by several online portals and could be viewed from your smartphone. Further, many YouTube channels have also documented the space event and uploaded the footage on the video-sharing application.

The pink moon is also expected to be visible tonight in parts of the world. You will be able to witness the celestial event when the moonrise occurs tonight, and the pink moon is expected to be visible till the morning of April 18.

