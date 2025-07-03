Rare object in our solar system! NASA’s surprising revelations about new comet named..., ‘rare opportunity to study...’

NASA astronauts have confirmed a rare astronomical event that occurred in our solar system with an interstellar object speeding through our solar system. They have named the comet 3I/ATLAS which is not a threat to our earth.

NASA astronauts have confirmed a rare astronomical event that occurred in our solar system with an interstellar object speeding through our solar system. Talking about this, NASA said that a comet named 3I/ATLAS is not from our solar system but from outside. NASA funded ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) survey discovered the comet on July 1 through the telescope in Rio Hurtado, Chile. According to the telescope’s observations of the comet, it originated from interstellar space.

Will this comet affect earth?

The astronomers also said that its fast speed suggests that it was unaffected by the Sun’s gravity. However, assuring safety. NASA also confirmed that the comet poses no threat to Earth as it will remain at a distance of at least 1.6 astronomical units (about 150 million miles or 240 million km). The International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center classified it as interstellar on July 2 based on analyses and pre-observations of its trajectory. An object is called interstellar when it does not orbit the Sun and eventually exits our solar system.

This is the third time that such an object from outside space has been detected. The initial observations suggest that the object could be very large and a potential one that would offer useful insights into its material and overall, what lies beyond our solar system. In an X post NASAJPL wrote, “There's a new interstellar comet in the neighborhood! Known as 3I/ATLAS, this comet poses no threat to Earth – but it does provide a rare opportunity to study an object that originated outside of our solar system.”

Comet to reappear

Giving information about its location, NASA said, “It is currently about 4.5 au (about 416 million miles or 670 million km) from the Sun. 3I/ATLAS will reach its closest approach to the Sun around Oct. 30, at a distance of 1.4 au (about 130 million miles or 210 million km) — just inside the orbit of Mars.”

It further said, “The interstellar comet’s size and physical properties are being investigated by astronomers around the world. 3I/ATLAS should remain visible to ground-based telescopes through September, after which it will pass too close to the Sun to observe. It is expected to reappear on the other side of the Sun by early December, allowing for renewed observations.”