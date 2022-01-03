Quadrantid meteor shower peaks: When, where to watch in India

While the Quarantid meteor shower begins in late December, it essentially begins the stargazing season of the new year, peaking in early January. After Geminids delighted stargazers in the last month of 2021, the Quarantids are here to do the same in the first month of 2022.

One of the brightest meteor shower events of the year, the Quarantids promise up to a 100 shooting stars per hour. The meteor shower will peak from tonight (January 3) till tomorrow night (January 4). This means that the window to spot the Quarantids is particularly small compared to other similar bright showers. In order to not miss them, you have to be spot on. Here’s a guide on how to view the Quarantids.

The Quarantids peak is so short-lived due to Earth crossing the thin stream of meteor shower at a perpendicular angle, as per NASA. Based on parameters like the conditions for viewing and location, a stargazer could get to see anything between 60 to 200 meteors within the hour during the peak of the Quarantids.

The meteors are more luminous with brighter fireballs that can appear longer.

They arise from comet debri which broke off an asteroid 2003 EH1, which orbits the sun once in every five and a half years. When it approaches near the sun, they leave a trail of star dust and debri around their orbit, which can be witnessed as the Earth passes through.

When and where to watch the Quarantids?

The Quarantids will peak at around 2:10 am at night (IST) on January 3. To view it, the first condition is to be in an area which is dark with no or low ambient lighting. In the northern hemisphere where India is located.

To locate the Quarantid meteor shower in the sky, get away from the city and lights. Lie on the ground and with your head facing southwest, try to locate the meteors.