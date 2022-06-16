Proof of alien existence? China's researchers claim telescope captured signs of life beyond Earth

Twitter (@EDNewsChina)

As per a report by the state-backed Science and Technology Daily, China has said that its giant Sky Eye telescope may have detected signs of alien civilisation.

Researchers' claims suggest that the world’s largest radio telescope – Sky Eye has detected narrow-band electromagnetic signals which are different from the previous ones captured. The report citing Chief Scientist of an extra-terrestrial civilization search team, co-founded by Beijing Normal University, the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of California, Berkeley, mentioned that the team is investigating the claim further.

The report was later removed from the official website of the Science and Technology Daily, which is the official newspaper of China’s science and technology ministry. The reasons of this action haven’t been unveiled as yet. While the website was quick to remove the report, it has already caught the attention of many.

The discoveries mentioned in the report have raised curiosity amongst people and mind-boggling platform Weibo is now trending across social networks. Several media outlets have also picked up the findings of the report.

The Sky Eye telescope is located in China’s southwestern Guizhou province, and it has a diameter of 500 meter (1,640 feet). It officially launched a search for extra-terrestrial life in September 2020.

Based on findings, China spotted two sets of suspicious signals in 2020 while processing data collected in 2019. The latest report has found another suspicious signal by observing data of exoplanet targets.

Zhang mentioned that China’s Sky Eye is extremely sensitive in the low-frequency radio band and has an important role in the search for alien civilisations. As per the scientist, these signals could be some radio interference and require in-depth investigation.