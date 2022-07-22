'Pride month on Pluto': Netizens react as NASA shares rainbow coloured photo of Pluto

Instagram/@NASA

Pluto, a former planet, has always managed to bowl over people with its photos. While we believe that apart from Earth, all the planets or (former planets) are barren and montonous in colour, US Space Agency NASA has shared a new photo of Pluto on Instagram that is sure to change your opinion.

On their Instagram account, NASA shared a photo of Pluto but what is intriguing and caught netizens' attention was the 'psychedelic riot of colors' that the photo showed Pluto in. The colour image was created by NASA's New Horizons scientists.

The photo shows Pluto in a rainbow of colors that indicates its different regions. The left side of Pluto is mostly blue-green with purple whirls, while the right side is vibrant yellow-green at the top and reddish-orange in the bottom.

NASA captioned the photo saying, "Where does the rainbow end? Pluto isn’t really a psychedelic riot of colors—this translated color image was created by New Horizons scientists to highlight the many subtle color differences between the planet’s distinct regions. Pluto has a complex, varied surface with jumbled mountains reminiscent of Europa, networks of carved-out valleys, old, heavily cratered terrain sitting right next to new, smooth icy plains, and even what might be wind-blown dunes."

"New Horizons launched on January 19, 2006, and conducted a six-month-long flyby study of Pluto and its moons in summer 2015. The spacecraft continues to explore the distant solar system, heading farther into the Kuiper Belt," the caption read.