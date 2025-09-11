Powering the Battlefield: Minerals fueling India's military

India's Dal to Indonesia's Lok Baintan: Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets that are preserving tradition and culture
SCIENCE
Rare Earth Elements (REEs) are a group of 17 essential metals that, despite their name, are moderately abundant in the earth's crust. Their 'rarity' comes from the fact that they are seldom found in concentrations high enough for economical extraction. These elements are the bedrock of modern technology, from consumer electronics to advanced defense systems.
The 17 REEs include the 15 lanthanides (atomic numbers 57-71), plus Scandium (Sc) and Yttrium (Y). They are broadly classified into two categories:
India possesses reserves of LREEs like Lanthanum, Cerium, Neodymium, Praseodymium, and Samarium. However, it lacks commercially viable quantities of crucial HREEs such as Dysprosium, Terbium, and Europium, creating a significant import dependency.
The global REE market is heavily concentrated, with China controlling about 70% of global production. This dominance creates significant geopolitical risk for importing nations.
The primary importers are Japan (57% of global import value) and Malaysia (70% of global import quantity). India relies heavily on China, which supplied 81% of India's REE import value in 2022.
REEs have unique magnetic, luminescent, and catalytic properties that make them indispensable in over 200 products.
Key minerals like Cobalt, Nickel, and Lithium are essential for EV batteries, while REEs are vital for:
For instance, rare earth magnets are far more powerful than conventional magnets, making them essential for miniaturizing and improving the efficiency of high-tech devices.
Several REEs are crucial for military applications. The projected usage for 2025 indicates the estimated percentage of total REE demand that will be for a specific element in defense and technology.
As the world transitions to clean energy, the demand for REEs is set to explode. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that global demand could rise from 93 kilotons in 2024 to between 180–202 kilotons by 2050. The share of REEs used in clean technologies is expected to grow from 18% to nearly 40% in the same period.
This rising demand, coupled with a highly concentrated supply chain, shifts energy security risks from fossil fuels to critical minerals. Unlike the diversified oil and gas markets, the REE market can be easily disrupted by geopolitical factors.
To counter these risks, India is pursuing a multi-pronged strategy to secure its REE supply chain.
Countries generally have three options to reduce supply dependency, each with its own drawbacks:
India is actively working to overcome these challenges and build a resilient REE ecosystem.
(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)